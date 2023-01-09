Get Super Bowl ready with this LG OLED TV for just $650 at Best Buy

The road to the biggest game in football is underway as the NFL regular season came to a dramatic close over the weekend. It's the perfect time to shop Super Bowl TV deals to ensure you’re ready for the big game — and right now Best Buy is offering an epic discount on an affordable LG OLED.

For a limited time, the 48-inch LG A2 OLED is on sale for $649 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s $650 off its regular retail price of $1,299. While we did see this entry-level model drop further during last year’s Black Friday sales, even at this price it remains one of the best OLED TV deals we’ve spotted in recent months.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers over a billion colors, perfect blacks, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

The A2 is the entry-level pick in LG’s OLED lineup, so while it doesn’t hit the highs of the stunning LG C2, it’s a well-balanced television that combines excellent picture quality with a more affordable price. It can still compete with some of the best OLED TVs out there, but LG have made a few sacrifices in order to keep the price down.

In our LG A2 OLED TV review noted it was “far from the brightest set out there” but were pleased to report it “offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio along with a slick and intuitive interface.” In our extensive testing, we found the TV offers deep blacks and a huge range of vibrant colors. The A2’s 4K UHD upscale is also surprisingly strong, and the support for premium features such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) is much appreciated.

The overall brightness levels can't stack up compared to the LG G2 OLED, but that particular model comes with a significantly higher price tag — $2,199 for a 55-inch set. And the weaker brightness levels shouldn’t be considered a deal breaker. Popular releases such as Top Gun: Maverick still look excellent on this display, but you might be left struggling to make out details in slightly darker movies such as last year’s The Batman.

The A2 has a refresh rate of only 60Hz, and LG has further cut costs by opting for HDMI 2.0 instead of HDMI 2.1. These downgrades likely won’t trouble more casual users, but they do mean that serious gamers may want to consider other options. Check out our roundup of the best gaming TVs for models that will take full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Despite these drawbacks, the LG A2 OLED is still a fantastic pick if you’re looking to upgrade to an OLED on a more modest budget. Plus, you’ll get easy access to all the best streaming services via LG’s intuitive webOS interface. The above-average sound from its 20-watt speakers is another handy feature that shouldn’t be overlooked. And you could even boost its audio quality further by connecting one of the best soundbars.

Committing a new TV purchase is a big decision, so if you’d like to check out some alternatives before committing make sure to give our roundup of the best cheap TV deals a read. But don’t delay too long, the Super Bowl 2023 is just around the corner and you’ll want to order soon to ensure your new television arrives before kick-off.