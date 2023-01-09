Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti sliced by $400 at Amazon

The best gaming laptops are typically pretty pricey investments, so any discounts on a well-specced machine are always noteworthy. And this saving on the Razer Blade 15, courtesy of Amazon price drops is definitely worth shouting about.

Right now, the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is on sale for $2,599 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This machine usually retails for around $3,000, but this epic Amazon deal slashes $400 off. This is the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this powerful configuration and is a great entry-point into the world of PC gaming.

The 2022 model Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has been sliced $400 off in Amazon's January sales. This configuration packs a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, it's 15.6-inch QHD display boasts a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay and Windows 11 comes pre-installed. This is a plenty powerful gaming laptop for newcomers and experienced gamers a like.

Even with a sizeable $400 discount there’s no escaping the fact that this Razer Blade 15 laptop is still a very pricey investment. But for your money, you’ll get a powerful portable machine that is well-equipped to play dozens of the best PC games at high graphics settings.

Underneath the slick aluminum outer casing, you’ll find an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The Nvidia 30-series graphics cards were once nearly impossible to find and while they are now a lot more obtainable, they remain highly desirable. This card is twined with a 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 processor, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD — that’s more than enough storage and performance to keep you gaming for years to come.

The 15.6-inch QHD display shouldn’t be overlooked either, particularly as it boasts a 240Hz refresh rate to assist with smooth visials and quick responses. As we concluded in our Razer Blade 15 review , this 2022 model laptop “provides powerful components and excellent performance — which is fitting, given the device’s premium price.”

It should be noted that the laptop does have a slightly irritating tendency to run hot while gaming, so you may want to consider investing in a cooling pad for lengthy play sessions. And the keyboard and touchpad aren’t quite up to the job. But this can be easily fixed by connecting a controller or third-party wireless keyboard. Fortunately, these issues can be forgiven considering how much this gaming laptop does right.

Naturally, before making such a large purchase you may want to consider some alternatives, so make sure to checkout our roundup of the best laptop deals. This collection of discounts includes models that will suit every budget as well as entry-level Chromebooks and the latest MacBooks — just be warned that these aren’t really suitable for serious gaming.