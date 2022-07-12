I'm shocked: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just got affordable for Prime Day with $360 off

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to bag some great deals across a wide range of products, including some of the best smartphones. And today we have handpicked a deal for you that is almost too good to be true.

Samsung’s flagship crown jewel — the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB is on sale for $839 at Amazon (opens in new tab) which is a whopping $360 off its regular $1,199 price. This is its lowest price ever and is a great deal if you are considering a flagship Android phone.

The $839 deal is available in multiple colors, including black, white, green and burgundy. You will have to act fast though, especially if you want to get the color of your choice — we don’t expect this deal to stick around for long.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): was $1,199 now $839 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is $360 off its regular price and is down to the cheapest price we have ever seen. This premium Samsung flagship has a big and bright display, great cameras and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It also comes with the S Pen built in and 45W super fast charging. This is a great deal for one of Samsung’s premium flagships.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): with a free Galaxy Watch 4 from $199 with trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab) Have an old phone you want to exchange? Samsung beats Amazon’s Prime Day sale on its premium flagship phone by offering a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic when you trade-in a phone. The price for the S22 Ultra on Samsung starts at $199 and depends on how much value Samsung offers for the phone you exchange it with. This is a killer deal worth checking out if you have an old phone lying around.

As you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review, it is the most premium offering amongst the company’s S22 lineup and it is the best Samsung phone you can buy.

The S22 Ultra is packed with flagship features like a massive 108MP camera sensor, which is great for low light and night photography and it has 8K super stable video recording. It also has the best display we have ever tested on a smartphone. The 6.8-inch AMOLED display is very bright. making it an ideal phone to use outdoors.

The S pen feels as smooth as pen on paper on this phone. Samsung has reduced the latency by 70% and the S pen really glides on this phone.

The phone comes with the relatively new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and it excels in performance. It may not have the largest battery but it does pack in 45W of fast charging.

With many photography smarts, a sleek and premium design, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a lot going for it. In our review of the phone we thought it is easily the most powerful and versatile Android phone aside from foldables. The Prime Day deal of $839 is great for this flagship. But we also recommend checking out the Samsung deal if you have a phone you would like to trade-in.