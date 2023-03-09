I love this Ninja coffee maker and it just crashed to $69

I love starting my day with a hot, black cup of coffee. However, most coffee shops near me charge from $3 per cup. So late last year I purchased a budget coffee machine from Ninja and the machine I love is now on sale at Amazon.

For a limited time you can get the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's everyday sale price is usually $79 (which is the price I paid for it). However, at $69 it's $10 off its usual price and just $10 shy of it's all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Coffee Maker (CE251): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE251 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using this machine for the past few months and recommend it to all coffee lovers looking to save money, but who still want a strong cup of joe.

The Ninja CE251 isn't in our best coffee makers guide, but after months of using it — I highly recommend it to anyone who wants a simple, delicious, and inexpensive cup of coffee every morning. The machine is very compact and fits in a small nook on my kitchen counter. It has a stainless steel finish, although some parts are made of BPA-free plastic. (The carafe itself is made of glass). It also includes a reusable filter.

In terms of features that I like, the machine has an adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours without burning it. Like many machines, it's also programmable, so you can set it to start brewing your coffee when you first wake up in the morning.

Clean up is very simple (especially if you use coffee filters like I do). My only complaint is that I wish the machine were a tad heavier. Sometimes when making coffee I accidentally jostle the machine with each button press. However, that's a very minor complaint on my behalf.

Yes, it's common knowledge that buying coffee everyday is an easy way to overspend, but it's not until you fall into that trap that you realize just how much money you're throwing away. Which is why I recommend this machine.