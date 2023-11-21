I just found one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals — RTX 4070 power for $400 off

If you're looking to snag a great early Black Friday gaming laptop deal that won't break the bank, this is it.

I say that because right now the Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop is $999 at Best Buy, knocking $400 off the $1,399 asking price of this mid-grade gaming laptop. While this machine can't beat the best gaming laptops on the market, the fact that it comes with a cutting-edge Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop graphics card means it has more than enough power to play every game on the market—you just might not get blazing-fast framerates in every title.

Asus TUF Gaming F15: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

SAVE $400! Best Buy has a big sale on this speedy Asus gaming laptop, which comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM. It also features a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p display, USB-C, USB-A and HDMI 2.1 ports as well as Wi-Fi 6.

At just under 5 pounds this is fairly portable for a gaming laptop, but the fact that you get an HDMI 2.1 port in addition to USB-C and USB-A ports means you can hook it up to an external monitor or TV and plug in your favorite gamepad for gaming at home as well.

And with its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, this laptop has the specs to run the best PC games at high settings. The fact that the display is 1080p means you may well be able to get great framerates running even demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077, especially if you take advantage of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070's support for DLSS 3 to intelligently upscale in-game graphics.

Sure, the 1TB SSD could be bigger, but you could augment that with one of our picks for the best external hard drive down the road if you decide you need more room to store games.

So if you or someone you love could use a great 15-inch gaming laptop for not too much money, consider snagging this deal—it's the lowest price we've seen yet on this laptop packing an RTX 4070, and we don't know how long the discount will last.

If you miss it, don't stress — we've got Best Buy coupon codes to help you save a bit of money when no deal is available, and our list of the best gaming laptops is full of machines that are always a great deal, regardless of when you buy.

You can also check out our ongoing laptop deals coverage to see the best sales on other types of portable PCs, including the best MacBooks, the best 2-in-1 laptops and more!