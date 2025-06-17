Up to $500 off RTX 50-series OLED gaming laptops is the best deal I've seen yet, but you'll want to act fast to save

The summer solstice is right around the corner, and with temperatures rising I'm seeing prices fall on gaming laptops at retailers around the world.

I keep an eye on that kind of stuff because I write about laptops for a living here at Tom's Guide, which is how I just discovered that the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 5090 is $3,599 at B&H. That's a great deal on this OLED-equipped gaming laptop, and one of the best discounts I've seen yet on a gaming laptop with a top-of-the-line Nvidia Geforce RTX 5090 laptop graphics card.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i w/ RTX 5090: was $3,999 now $3,599 at BHPhoto This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a top-of-the-line gaming laptop thanks to its high-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, an Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. That's more than enough power to make all your favorite games run beautifully on the eye-catching 16-inch 1600p 240Hz OLED display.

I've seen this laptop on sale at B&H before, but I've never seen the best-in-class RTX 5090 model priced so low.

But let's be real—even with $500 off, this laptop costs a pretty penny. Luckily, B&H is also running significant discounts on the same laptop with slightly less powerful Nvidia GPUs onboard. So if you don't have ~$3.5k to drop on a top-of-the-line gaming laptop , you can get the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i w/ RTX 5080 for $2,999 at B&H, which is $500 off.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i w/ RTX 5080: was $3,499 now $2,999 at BHPhoto This is effectively the same laptop with a slightly weaker GeForce RTX 5080 GPU that makes it $500 cheaper before you add in the $500 discount). Other than the GPU change it's effectively ientical to the other models on sale, packing an Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage driving the same 16-inch 1600p 240Hz OLED display.

Last but certainly not least, you can get a weaker model of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i for $2,399 at B&H with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti onboard

I've never seen such a wide selection of good discounts on a great gaming laptop, so now feels like a good time to pull the trigger if you've been shopping for one of the best gaming laptops around.

As you can read in our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, this eye-catching 16-inch gaming laptop is a sleek, powerful machine that feels premium. And while the high-end RTX 5090 model still costs a pretty penny even after the savings, you can be confident it will run even the best PC games beautifully on the vibrant 240Hz OLED display.

But don't feel pressured to spend $3k or more on one of these beasts just because they're on deep discount. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti just launched a few months ago, and frankly it's more than capable of running almost any game you like at good to great framerates—you just might need to play with the graphics settings and fine-tune Nvidia's DLSS upscaling tech to get the ideal gaming experience.

And when you're done gaming, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i remains a capable, mutli-purpose Windows 11 laptop that's also useful for audio/video editing and other demanding tasks. And of course, images and video look lovely on the 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED HDR-capable display with Dolby Vision support.

Plus, the plentitude of ports, Wi-Fi 7 support and comfy keyboard make this a great laptop for getting work done. Just be careful if you lug it to the coffee shop—like most gaming laptops, you can expect battery life to be a handful of hours when writing and maybe an hour or two when gaming.

But that's par for the course when buying gaming laptops, and since this Lenovo 16-incher weighs over six pounds you probably won't feel like carrying it around much anyway. This thing is built to live on a desk or coffee table most of the time, and for my money it's one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen so far this year.