Whoa! Best Buy is selling this new RTX 5060 laptop for $400 right now

I review the best gaming laptops for a living, so I’m always searching for deals, even during the middle of summer. I just found an incredible deal on a brand-new laptop that’s already been heavily discounted.

Right now, the Alienware 16X Aurora is on sale for $1,399 at Best Buy. That’s $400 off an RTX 5060 gaming laptop that launched only a few weeks ago. If you’re looking to update to a new portable gaming rig or want to get into the world of PC gaming, this is a notebook worth checking out.

Alienware 16X Aurora: was $1,799 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Alienware 16X Aurora is a brand-new laptop, but it's already been discounted by $400! It has everything you'd want in an entry-level gaming laptop, including a 16-inch 3K display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. At this price, it's a gaming laptop we strongly recommend. By comparison, a similarly configured laptop with an Ultra 7 CPU goes for $1,449 at Dell.

Price check: $1,449 @ Dell

The Alienware 16X Aurora features a similar design to the Alienware Area-51 laptop I reviewed earlier this year. The dark blue color is both striking and subdued, which can help this laptop look at home in a gaming den or office environment. If not for the RGB lighting on the keyboard deck and Alienware logo, you might not know this was a gaming laptop.

Speaking about the keyboard, you get a full keyboard deck here, complete with number keys on the right-hand side. While it features membrane switches instead of mechanical ones, the keys are sufficiently thick and should provide a pleasant typing experience when you’re not playing the best PC games.

On the topic of gaming, the Alienware 16X Aurora features an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. With specs like that, you should be able to run graphically demanding games at medium settings without too many issues. Of course, if you enable DLSS 4, you’ll get much better performance.

The 16-inch display, with its 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, should help games look their best. That screen size and resolution will also be great for web browsing, watching videos, and even photo and video editing. The 240Hz refresh rate should also help games run buttery smooth.

I haven’t yet tested this specific laptop, but since this is an Alienware product, I have no problems recommending it. RTX 5060 laptops might not get the attention of RTX 5080 or 5090 machines, but they can do a great job of punching above their weight class. At this price, this is a deal you don’t want to pass up.