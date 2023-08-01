Hurry! Xbox Series X just crashed to lowest price ever

We're rapidly approaching the start of the new school year. While there are plenty of back to school sales on laptops and tablets, here's one deal that'll keep you entertained during the school year.

For a limited time, you can get the Xbox Series X for $449 at Dell which is $50 off its regular price and the lowest price we've seen for Microsoft's console.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Dell

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console and the machine going toe-to-toe with Sony's PS5. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a Blu-ray drive. This stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. It's our Editor's Choice console and represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

This $50 discount takes the Series X down to its lowest price ever. It hit this price briefly on Prime Day and quickly sold out.

If you need any convincing about taking the plunge on Microsoft's console, our Xbox Series X review called the XSX the "pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts." High praise indeed and if you've waited until now to buy, then you'll be able to enjoy a much better roster of games to play, including enhanced versions of some of the best Xbox One games.

One of the XSX's standout titles is Halo Infinite, a semi-open-world game in the legendary Xbox franchise where you can tackle a variety of missions and tasks in any order you like and in a manner of ways such as sniping down enemies from afar of charging in with a huge Scorpion tank. If that's not to your tastes, then check out our list of the best Xbox Series X games for more recommendations.

Performance-wise, the XSX packs a fast SSD and 4K resolution gaming with game performance that sits around 60 fps. It's not cheap, but undercuts an equivalent gaming PC and can also tap into Xbox Cloud Gaming on top, making it a superbly versatile machine.

As mentioned above, we've no way of knowing how long Dell's offer will last so we'd recommend moving quickly to take advantage.