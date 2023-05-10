Hurry! This Pixel 7a deal includes 6 free months of unlimited data

Google's new mid-range phone had barely made it debut and already we're seeing multitude of Pixel 7a deals. However, while many carriers are offering it for free, one carrier is sweetening its deal by offering six free months of service.

For a limited time, you can get the Minto Mobile is offering the Pixel 7a with 6 free months of service (opens in new tab) when you buy the phone with a 6-month plan. Upfront, you'll pay $399 for the phone ($100 off) and you'll also get 12 months of unlimited data for just $180 (normally $360). It's a killer deal for anyone looking to save on both hardware and data.

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best Pixel 7a deals we've seen today. Purchase your Pixel 7a with any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get six additional months of data for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy six months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (24 months total). Additionally, Mint Mobile has the Pixel 7a on sale for $399, which is already $100 off. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

The Pixel 7a is Google's best new budget phone. It's powered by Google's current-gen Tensor G2 CPU and Titan M2 security chip. The phone also boasts Face Unlock, 8GB of RAM, up to 90Hz Smooth Display, and now supports wireless charging. It's one of the best cheap phones you can buy.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said it's not your usual budget phone as Google seems to have packed in as many capabilities as possible — to the point where you'd be hard-pressed to spot the differences between the Pixel 7a and the costlier Pixel 7.

Meanwhile, Mint Mobile is an MVNO that operates on T-Mobile's network. Since T-Mobile is a GSM-based network, you're going to want a GSM-based phone to use at Mint Mobile. Like most prepaid wireless networks, Mint Mobile does make some compromises to offer that cheaper price. Customer support isn't always readily available and you don't always get the best possible data speeds. That said, if you can put up with occasionally slowed-down data and having to go to community forums to solve some problems on your own, Mint shouldn't let you down.

