Google Pixel 7a deals — how to score Google's new phone for free

The first Google Pixel 7a deals are now live. Announced at Google I/O 2023, the Pixel 7a costs $499, which is $50 pricier than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. However, to offset the price increase, Google has packed its new phone with many features previously not found in Google's A-series phones.

For instance, the Pixel 7a is powered by Google's current-gen Tensor G2 CPU and Titan M2 security chip. The phone also boasts Face Unlock, 8GB of RAM, up to 90Hz Smooth Display, and now supports wireless charging. On paper, it appears it has what it takes to reclaim the title for best cheap phone from Samsung.

In the coming hours we expect to see Google Pixel 7a deals from carriers, retailers, and Google itself. Best of all, you don't have to wait for preorders as the phone is available now. We'll update this page with the latest deals as they're announced.

Best Google Pixel 7a deals

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7a: $2/per month w/ unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get the new Pixel 7a for just $2 per month. (The phone normally costs $499). No trade-in is required, but you'll need an eligible unlimited data plan to get this deal. It also requires a 36-month payment plan. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said it can do pretty much everything the Pixel 7 can and for $100 less.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: 6 free months of service @ Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best Pixel 7a deals we've seen today. Purchase your Pixel 7a with any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get six additional months of data for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy six months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (24 months total). Additionally, Mint Mobile has the Pixel 7a on sale for $399, which is already $100 off. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7a: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering the Pixel 7a for free with eligible unlimited data plans. Switch from a competing carrier and you'll get a bonus $200 Verizon eCard. Note: Verizon's Pixel 7a product page has yet to launch.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7a: from $449 w/ free gift card @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Free $50 gift card! Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). Additionally, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card for with your phone purchase.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: from $499 @ Google (opens in new tab)

Free Pixel Buds + Case! Purchase your Pixel 7a at the Google Store for the most freebies. You'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series ($99 value) and a limited edition Case-Mate Pixel 7a case ($25 value).

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7a: free w/ new line @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

The Magenta Network is offering two Pixel 7a deals for new and existing members. You can either score the phone for free when you open a new line or take $500 off when you trade-in an eligible smartphone.

Pixel 7a — what's new?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Starting price $499 Screen size 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080, 429ppi) Refresh rate 90Hz CPU Tensor G2 RAM 8GB Storage / Expandable? 128GB / No Rear cameras 64MP (f/1.89) main; 13MP (f/2.2) Front camera 13MP (f/2.2) Battery size 4,385 mAh Battery life (Hrs:Mins) 10:05 (60Hz) Wired charging speed 18W Wireless charging? Yes Size 6 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches / 152 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm Weight 6.8 ounces / 193.5 grams Colors Charcoal, Sea, Snow, Coral (Google Store exclusive)

Google has made a lot of big upgrades to its Pixel 7a phone. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display, Tensor 2 CPU with Titan M2 security chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Pixel phones tend to dominate our list of the best camera phones and the Pixel 7a will likely follow that tradition.

The phone's main 64MP camera features a 72% larger sensor than the Pixel 6a and it also comes with a new 13MP ultrawide camera lens. The Pixel 7a now supports Long Exposure, a cool feature that turns moving objects into attractive blurs while the rest of the image stays still. Meanwhile, the front camera packs a 13MP lens with support for Face Unlock.

With Memorial Day sales around the corner, there's a good chance we'll see some aggressive Pixel 7a deals in the days to come.