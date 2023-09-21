Hurry! This amazing 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off right now

OLED TVs are known for having great visuals, but they can be subpar on sound. If you want a TV that sounds as good as it looks, then I've found the TV deal you want.

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is $1,999 at Best Buy right now. (Amazon offers the same discount.) It's $600 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. The Sony Bravia XR A80L is the whole package, and it makes our best OLED TVs list as the best-sounding OLED TV we've tested.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,999 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Sony Bravia XR A80L is on sale for its lowest price ever right now. You'll get remarkable picture quality on this OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5 making it a solid choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.

Price check: $1,999 @ Amazon

In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review , we praised this TV's incredible overall performance. With beautiful picture quality and strong sound, this TV does it all.

In our tests, the Sony A80L delivered. We saw a peak brightness of 676 nits, which is a solid result for an OLED TV. Color accuracy was similarly impressive, with a Delta-E score of 3.3797 and 99.08% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut. In practice, this makes for a seriously gorgeous TV: colors were vibrant, fast motion in action scenes were handled impeccably and no details were lost. Our reviewer even said "Avatar: The Way of Water looked better on the A80L than it did in the theater."

Many OLED TVs sacrifice sound quality for the best picture, but that's not the case here. Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ turns the TV's screen into an integral part of the audio setup, to fantastic results. We heard pristine clarity, zero distortion and powerful bass. I recommend adding one of the best soundbars to most OLED TV models, but that's not necessary here.

The Sony Bravia XR A80L is also a decent gaming TV. We measured a lag time of 16.3ms, which is behind competition like the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED's time of 9.8ms. If that doesn't bother you, the Sony A80L is kitted out with plenty of other gaming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM. If you're gaming on a PS5, you'll also be able to access Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.