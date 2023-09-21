Act fast! MacBook Air M2 just crashed to lowest price ever

It's no secret that Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market, and it's also not a secret that they can get pretty expensive. Luckily right now, Best Buy is coming in with some seriously aggressive MacBook deals that cut their prices down to all-time lows.
Make sure to check out the whole MacBook sale at Best Buy by heading to the Apple deals page and scrolling down to the MacBook, iPad and Mac deals section. The cheapest MacBook you can get right now is the MacBook Air M1 for $749 at Best Buy. This model is a couple of years old, but it's still an awesome value for a laptop that runs this fast.
Another highlight of this sale is the MacBook Air M2 for $899 at Best Buy. It's $200 off its usual price, and we consider it to be the best laptop on the market due to its speedy performance, great battery life and sharp display.
Top 5 Best MacBook deals
- MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
Best Buy MacBook deals
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and good speed.
Price check: $749 @ Amazon | $849 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life.
Price check: $999 @ B&H Photo | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,099 @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18 hours of battery life. (It's dropped to $1,049 in the past).
Price check: $1,099 @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro 10-core CPU w/ 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Note: While this price matches the best-ever discount, we still think it could get cheaper on October Prime Day.
Price check: $1,799 @ B&H Photo | $1,799 @ Amazon