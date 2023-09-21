Act fast! MacBook Air M2 just crashed to lowest price ever

It's no secret that Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market, and it's also not a secret that they can get pretty expensive. Luckily right now, Best Buy is coming in with some seriously aggressive MacBook deals that cut their prices down to all-time lows.

Make sure to check out the whole MacBook sale at Best Buy by heading to the Apple deals page and scrolling down to the MacBook, iPad and Mac deals section. The cheapest MacBook you can get right now is the MacBook Air M1 for $749 at Best Buy. This model is a couple of years old, but it's still an awesome value for a laptop that runs this fast.

Another highlight of this sale is the MacBook Air M2 for $899 at Best Buy. It's $200 off its usual price, and we consider it to be the best laptop on the market due to its speedy performance, great battery life and sharp display.

Top 5 Best MacBook deals

Best Buy MacBook deals