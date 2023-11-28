Hurry! Meta Quest 2 is still at lowest ever price — but it won’t be that way for long

Cyber Monday deals aren’t over just yet, and there’s still plenty of money-saving discounts out there for you to enjoy. Which is helpful if you’re still on the lookout for the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset — because it’s still $50 off.

The 128GB Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle is $249 at Amazon right now. That’s 17% off the normal price, and the bundle’s lowest ever price. The 256GB Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle is also on sale for $299 at Amazon , which is also $50 off and a record low. Both bundles come with the Meta Quest 2 headset and two handheld controllers.

One of the best VR headsets is still at its lowest ever price over at Amazon with $50 off. Grab yourself a headset and two handheld controllers for a quick and easy way to enter virtual reality — without needing any additional high-performance hardware. The 256GB Meta Quest 2 bundle is also $299 at Amazon. That's $50 off too, and the lowest ever price for the high-storage variant.

The Meta Quest 3 may be the latest VR headset to come out of Meta, but so far the price hasn’t been discounted. Thankfully the Meta Quest 2 is still one of the best VR headsets, with Cyber Monday sales seeing both variants hit their lowest ever price.

The Meta Quest 2 was a huge improvement over the original Meta Quest headset, offering better performance and a sleeker design that makes it much more comfortable to wear. The standalone design also means that you don’t need to be tethered to a high-performance PC, either — though it is still an option.

Combined with the Quest 2’s pretty-extensive library, the simplicity of the headset means it’s arguably the best way to get started in virtual reality. All you have to do is slip on the headset and load up one of the many games and experiences on offer.

Sure it’s not the most graphically impressive system, and the Meta Quest 3 offers a bunch more cool stuff — including virtual reality. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that the Quest 2 is an easy and affordable way to enjoy virtual reality. And it just happens to be even cheaper than usual for the time being.