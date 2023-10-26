Hurry! LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday

Looking for the best Black Friday TV deal? I may have just found it. The incredible LG C2 OLED just got a huge price cut over at Walmart.

Right now the LG 65-inch C2 OLED 4K TV is just $1,449 at Walmart. It's $450 off ahead of Black Friday, and it's seriously great value for the best TV we reviewed in 2022.

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,449 @ Walmart

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Walmart. We named this stunning television the best TV we reviewed in 2022. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

LG C3 48" 4K OLED: was $1,196 now $1,046 @ Amazon

The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we highlighted its perfect blacks, stunning contrast and rich, accurate colors. It's also great for gaming thanks to its Game Optimizer features and 120Hz refresh rate. Add in Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote and it's no wonder we awarded it an Editor's Choice.

It's worth noting that the LG C2 OLED is last year's model. If you'd prefer to get the latest and greatest, the LG 48-inch C3 OLED 4K TV is $1,046 at Amazon ($150 off). A range of other sizes are on sale as well. As we noted in our LG C2 OLED vs C3 OLED face-off, the differences between the two TVs aren't huge — so you're getting an excellent TV no matter which you choose.

While it's since been surpassed by newer models, the LG C2 OLED held the top spot on our best TVs ranking for most of the last year. It's still an excellent TV now, and you just need to glance at our LG C2 OLED review to see why.

The LG C2 OLED delivers incredible picture quality. It hit a strong peak brightness of 800 nits and produced very accurate colors, achieving a Delta-E score of 1.7 and 134.5% coverage of the Rec 709 color gamut. Everything we viewed on the LG C2 OLED looked incredible, whether it was intricately detailed interior shots in Dune, finely-handled motion in Top Gun: Maverick or dark landscapes like those seen in The Batman.

The LG C2 OLED is also an excellent choice of gaming TV. It comes with pretty much every gaming feature you could want, from a snappy 120Hz refresh rate to HDMI 2.1 support to LG's handy Game Optimizer menu. We also saw a low lag time of 12.9ms from this TV.

There are a couple of downsides to this TV. The LG C2 only had so-so sound, although one of the best soundbars would help with this. We also wish it had a ATSC 3.0 tuner for 4K TV broadcasts.

If you can forgive these shortcomings, the LG C2 OLED is incredible value at this price. Make sure to stay tuned to our Black Friday deals coverage so you don't miss any of the best sales in the lead up to this major retail holiday.