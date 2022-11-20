Hurry! AirPods Pro 2 just hit lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal

Sometimes you spot something in the Black Friday deals and you just have to flag it. And that's because the the AirPods Pro 2 just dropped to their lowest price ever.

Right now you can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $199 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a big savings of $50 on some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. And don't delay as we suspect they'll sell out rather quickly once more people spot the price drop.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £249 now £239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Unfortunately, the U.K. doesn't get to enjoy as steep a discount to the AirPods Pro 2 as the U.S. But they have still been cut by £10, which means you can get the excellent wireless earbuds and have some money left over to buy some music on iTunes.

The AirPods Pro are excellent, and currently used by this writer. And as you'll see in our AirPods Pro 2 review, Apple has improved upon its earbuds in several ways.

There's now 2x better noise cancelation, which as our reviewer put it: "When it’s active with music playing at a medium volume the noise cancellation can overcome what I feel is 95% of household and office noise. You won’t be able to hear a person sitting next to you, even if you’re looking at them, and the dull hum of the office will fade into nothing."

But there's more to justify why the AirPods Pro 2 got our coveted Editor's Choice badge. On the audio side, Apple made use of the new H2 chip with a custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies. And you can use an iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio profile to get one of the best Dolby Atmos sound experiencse in a pair of wireless earbuds.

Other new and attractive features include the addition of voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. And Apple has also boosted battery life to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Furthermore, the case, along with the earbuds, is now IPX4-rated.

If this deal doesn't win you over (you might not be an Apple product fan), then check out our best Black Friday headphones deals roundup and our Black Friday deals live blog for more savings on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances, gadgets and more.