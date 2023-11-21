Hulu Black Friday deal is just 99 cents a month — how to get it now

Hulu may have just taken the crown for best Black Friday streaming deal. Heck, it may have just dropped one of the best Black Friday deals overall.

Right now, you can get one of the best streaming services for less than a dollar. That's right, you can get Hulu for just 99 cents a month for an entire year. And you can even add Starz for the first six months of that year for just an additional 99 cents. That's two premium streaming services for less than $2 a month!

Granted, there's still some fine print. First, this is for Hulu's ad-supported tier, not the ad-free tier. That means once your year is up you'll be on the hook for $7.99 a month — though you can always cancel before your promotion is up to avoid paying full price.

Speaking of canceling Hulu, you'll need to either be a new customer or have canceled your old Hulu subscription at least a month ago to be eligible for this offer. still, it's great that new and returning customers can take advantage of this streaming deal.

And this is a great streaming deal — possibly my favorite so far. Between shows like The Bear and A Murder at the End of the World, there are a lot of great TV shows to watch and the movie library is also solid. There's a reason why Hulu is one of the best streaming services overall. And if you add Starz, you can watch John Wick 4, which is currently my pick for the best movie of the year.

So take advantage of this streaming deal now before it's gone on November 28. And don't forget to take advantage of other great streaming service deals like Max for $2.99 a month, Paramount Plus for $1.99 a month and Philo live TV for 50% off. There's never been a better time to sign up for most of these streaming services than right now so act fast!

