Philo's already affordable cable alternative now 50% off for Black Friday

When it comes to cable TV alternatives it's tough to get a cheaper option than Philo's standard $25 a month. And with this latest Black Friday streaming deal, that $25 a month is getting slashed in half.

Right now, you can get your first month of Philo TV for 50% off without needing a promo code. All you need to do is click that link and be a first-time Philo customer. Unfortunately, this deal isn't for returning customers, but it is still one of the better Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Oh, and Philo still has a 7-day free trial, so cord-cutters can check it out, risk-free before even needing to pay a cent.

Philo: was $25 now $13 for the first month

This deal should actually get you your first month for just $12.50 before taxes and you still get a 7-day free trial with this offer. So enjoy Paramount Network, AMC and more right now — no promo code needed (just click the link). This offer is limited to new customers only though.

In full honesty, Philo won't give you the most robust cord-cutting experience. It can't match the channel selection of Sling, Fubo or YouTube TV — as it's notably missing any sports networks.

But again, it's just $25 a month normally and less than $13 for your first month right now. So as long as you're okay with forgoing channels like ESPN, it's genuinely an option worth exploring.

And it does still get some major networks, including the Paramount Network. That means you can watch Yellowstone season 5 online (Philo has some video on demand, but only season 5 of Yellowstone, and not all of the past seasons) when it comes back for the Yellowstone finale in November 2024.

Philo has more than just the Paramount Network, though. Popular channels on Philo include AMC, A&E, MTV, BET, Discovery, VH1, Food Network, History, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, Lifetime and Hallmark. If that's not enough, you can always add on some premium channels such as Starz and MGM Plus.

Philo is available on some of the best streaming devices, including Fire TV, Roku and Samsung Smart TVs. Philo lets you stream on up to 3 devices simultaneously and includes an unlimited capacity DVR, where recordings expire after a year. So if you want to cut the cord for less, take advantage of this Philo Black Friday deal now before it's gone.