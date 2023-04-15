Huge weekend sale at Best Buy — TVs from $79, $400 off MacBook Pro and more

I search the web every day for deals, and Best Buy is one of my go-to places for discounts. Whether you're looking for AirPods, laptops, or a new OLED TV, Best Buy tends to offer some of the best bargains. With spring sales still ongoing, the retailer just unleashed a new batch of deals.

This weekend, the AirPods (2nd Gen) are just $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), while the MacBook Air M1 is $799 (opens in new tab), which is a steal for this still-powerful laptop. If you're in the market for a new TV, Best Buy has smart TVs on sale from $79 (opens in new tab). The sale also includes OLED TVs from $799.

TVs

(opens in new tab) Smart TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has one of the most epic spring deals of all time. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 50" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

(opens in new tab) TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $649 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get the most screen real estate for your dollar with the TCL 75-inch 4-Series Roku TV. It offers HDR support, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's smart platform, which is our favorite for streaming shows from Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Keep in mind it hit $599 earlier this month. The 55-inch model is on sale for $899 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers — thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports — and it offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model just got an additional price cut.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is knocking $1,000 off this Samsung 8K TV. The QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV offers full array local dimming, HDR10 Plus support, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/Samsung SmartThings support. AI processing can upscale content to 4K and you can stream Xbox games to your TV without needing a console via Samsung's free Gaming Hub service. This is the least-expensive 8K TV we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" A90J 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony A90J features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports, and a backlit remote. Sony's heatsink tech results in brighter HDR pictures.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" S95B 4K OLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung S95B is Samsung's first OLED and the first to combine OLED with quantum dots, resulting in a QD-OLED TV that promises the best of both technologies: superior color, brightness, and contrast in a single package. In our Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV review, we said it largely delivers on its promise though it doesn't provide those perfect black levels of a pure OLED TV (especially if you're in a room with minor ambient light). Nevertheless, it's an amazing TV for movies, gaming, and everything in between.

Phones

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering an unlocked Google Pixel 6a at its lowest price ever. In our Pixel 6a review, we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It offers bright display and better performance than its closest Android rival, the Galaxy A53. Amazon offers it for $299 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + activation @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy just launched a new batch of deals on the iPhone 14. The retailer is offering up to $800 off the iPhone 14 series with activation (AT&T or Verizon) and when you trade-in an iPhone 12 or newer. Alternatively, you can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 series when you activate it on T-Mobile.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 (128GB): was $599 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display, and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. In our Pixel 7 review, we called this phone an amazing value that costs hundreds less than the iPhone 14 or Galaxy S23, yet delivers pretty much everything you could want. It's one of the best values in smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts. Amazon offers it for $549 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy A54 w/ $50 Gift Card: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Purchase your Galaxy A54 at Best Buy and you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 hands on, we called it a s serious contender for the best cheap phone title. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. In our Pixel 7 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone Google's best phone ever with amazing cameras, a powerful Tensor G2 chip, and brighter display than previous Pixels. Amazon offers it for $749 (opens in new tab).

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission. They're just $10 shy of their all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, touch controls, and great sound for their price. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we called them an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that make a great alternative to Apple's base AirPods and Google's Pixel Buds 2. Just note that their ANC isn't the best we've tested and they won't be able to filter out street noise. Otherwise, you get plenty of customization thanks to the linked app and strong battery life to keep the music going all day long.

(opens in new tab) AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

4 free months of Apple Music! Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals you'll find this week at Best Buy. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. They also come with a free 4-month Apple Music trial.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review we said they offer plenty of functionality at an attainable price with sound that's both versatile and vibrant.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $189 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice Samsung Buds 2 Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we said they deliver great sound and superb ANC, which makes them an essential companion for Galaxy mobile owners. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours (with ANC) before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. In our Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones review we labeled the headphones a solid choice with decent active noise cancellation and clean, though at sometimes overly processed, sound profile. This is their cheapest price for 2023, although they hit $149 last Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: were $279 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you own an Android phone, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best noise cancelling earbuds you can buy — yes, even better than the Google Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro 2. That's because the 1000XM4 offer HD music upscaling using Sony's proprietary DSEE Extreme upscaler and offer some of the best active noise-cancellation in any true wireless earbuds. The 8-hour battery life is enough to get you through the day, plus the extra 16 hours of charge in the case means you can go a few days before recharging.

Apple

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Despite being a generation old, the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400! The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500! The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU.

Appliances

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 4qt Air Fryer: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 4.2-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. It's perfect for a household of 4 to 6 people.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offers a specific setting for iced coffee. It has the capacity to brew drinks from 4 ounces to a whopping 12 ounces. The K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well. In our Keurig K-Eilte review, we said it's one of the best Keurig coffee makers, ready for iced coffee, stronger brews, and dispensing hot water.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Expand your repertoire of specialist coffees and teas with this all-in-one Ninja. It can brew a range of coffee drinks and also includes cold brew settings. In our Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System review, we said coffee and tea lovers will appreciate the flexibility of being able to make their beverages as simple or fancy as they want right from the comforts of home.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot T8 Plus: was $749 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Deebot T8 Plus is a vacuum cleaner than can do it all. In addition to its vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this smart vac can create a virtual map of your home with unlimited virtual boundaries. It can also empty its dustbin into a disposable dust bag and last for up to three hours on a single charge. It's a generous $350 off right now at Best Buy.