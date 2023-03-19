Spring sales 2023 — 50+ best deals to shop this weekend

Spring sales have sprung. Although spring doesn't technically start till March 20, retailers are kicking off the weekend with a wide variety of sales on outdoor gear, apparel and small appliances.

March isn't typically a big month for retail holidays. In fact, the next major retail holiday isn't slated till late May. However, consumer spending dropped last month (opens in new tab) with sales at department stores sliding 4% versus the previous month. Coupled with financial market uncertainty and high prices across the board, retailers are doing everything they can to lure shoppers back.

That translates into bigger than average discounts on 4K TVs, apparel, and everything in between. I've been covering retail sales for over 10 years and can separate real discounts from everyday sales. So I've browsed through the latest sales and have picked the top 50 can't miss deals.

Personally, I think Best Buy is offering some of the most aggressive deals this weekend. The Best Buy 3-Day sale is taking up to $700 off MacBooks and offering premium headphones for as little as $99. Major brands like Reebok and Adidas are also offering generous sitewide discounts. These are all sales I'd expect to see during Memorial Day or 4th of July, but retailers are offering them now.

I've listed the top 50+ sales below. If there are any noteworthy deals you've come across, let us know in the comments below.

Best Spring sales now

Apparel

(opens in new tab) Reebok: buy one, get 40% off another @ Reebok (opens in new tab)

Reebok is offering a BOGO sale this spring. Buy one pair of sneakers and you'll get 40% off your second pair via coupon code "BOGO". The sale includes men's/women's training shoes, running shoes, and more. Alternatively, Reebok is taking up to 50% off apparel (opens in new tab) including tights, tees, mesh shorts, tank tops, and more.

(opens in new tab) Adidas: up to 50% off clothing/accessories @ Adidas (opens in new tab)

Adidas is offering one of its biggest sitewide sales this weekend. It's taking up to 50% off clothing, shoes, accessories and more. The sale includes men's, women's and children's gear with sales prices from $8 after discount.

(opens in new tab) Marmot sale: deals from $9 @ Marmot (opens in new tab)

Marmot is discounting men's and women's apparel as part of its spring sale. It's one of the biggest outerwear sales we've seen from Marmot. Sale items include t-shirts, shorts, hats, bikinis and more. After discount, deals start from $9.

(opens in new tab) Moosejaw: 20% off sitewide @ Moosejaw (opens in new tab)

Moosejaw is knocking 20% off "almost everything" via coupon code "GABAGOOL". The sale includes men's/women's clothing, footwear, hiking gear, bike accessories and more.

(opens in new tab) Nordstrom: up to 50% off @ Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off select apparel, footwear and beauty items. The sale includes popular brands like Calvin Klein, Lancôme, Tory Burch, Tommy Bahama and more.

TVs

(opens in new tab) Smart TV sale: smart TVs from $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

From Amazon Fire TVs to Roku TVs, Amazon has smart TVs on sale from $79 as part of its spring sale. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty of solid bargains on larger 4K sets. Best Buy offers the same sale (opens in new tab) along with TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG from $149.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote and three HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

(opens in new tab) TCL 50" 4K QLED TV: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review, we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode and Google TV.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 65" 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $429 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current deals, the TV is on sale at its lowest price yet.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55" 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $548 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Hisense U7H delivers an excellent all-around image. In our Hisense U7H QLED TV review, we called it an incredible value that outshines much of the far more expensive competition. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Google Assistant/Alexa support and four HDMI ports (two of which are HDMI 2.1 inputs).

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Vizio's OLED TV is in stock and on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any 65-inch OLED.

Outdoors

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi Indoor Electric Grill: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 might be one of the best air fryers around, but it also serves as an excellent smokeless, indoor electric grill. For rainy days when you're craving BBQ, the Ninja Foodi has you covered.

(opens in new tab) Grill sales: up to 25% off @ Overstock (opens in new tab)

Overstock is offering some aggressive outdoor grill sales. The retailer is taking from $300 to $900 off budget and premium grills. Pictured is the Kenmore 3-Burnder Pedastal Grill for $383 (opens in new tab) ($108 off). It features 30,000 BTUs of power and a total cooking surface of 512 square inches, which is enough to cook up to around 33 burgers at once.

(opens in new tab) 20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $29 @ Wayfair (opens in new tab)

The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush and more.

(opens in new tab) Outdoor grills: up to $460 off @ Home Depot (opens in new tab)

Home Depot is kicking off its spring sales with a few price drops on outdoor grills. The retailer is taking up to $460 off select grills. The sale includes both gas grills and natural gas grills.

Apple

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. This is the cheapest Apple Watch 8 deal of all time. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sure, it's the previous-gen machine, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast 7-core M1 CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for $799, which is the second-cheapest price we've seen for it. (It was $50 less two years ago for students only). Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) AirPods: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals we've seen for the base AirPods. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400! The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro 10-core CPU w/ 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Robot vacuums

(opens in new tab) Anker Eufy 25C: was $96 now $73 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $113 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i3+EVO has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. It also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can clean your home via voice commands.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus: was $699 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus is a smart robot vac that can empty itself after cleaning your apartment. It automatically doubles its suction power when cleaning carpets and it features laser-based LiDAR navigation to ensure the most efficient cleaning of your home.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best robot mop we've tested is currently on sale at Amazon. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping. Walmart offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum: was $1,349 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Deebot X1 Turbo is part vacuum, part mop. It features Ecovacs' TrueMapping 2.0, which scans and creates maps of your home in minutes. It features Ecovacs' own "Yiko" voice assistant along with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Appliances

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 4qt Air Fryer: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 4.2-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. It's perfect for a household of 4 to 6 people.

(opens in new tab) Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful. It features a nonstick basket and crisper plate capable of fitting 2 pounds of French fries.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select Single Coffee Maker: was $149 now $109 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Although it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, in our Keurig K-Select review we called this machine a step above the K-Classic due to its ability to brew stronger, more flavorful coffee. It can brew four cup sizes, so you can enjoy 6, 8, 10, or up to 12 ounces of your favorite coffee, tea, hot cocoa or iced beverage. It also includes a large 52-ounce water reservoir.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Expand your repertoire of specialist coffees and teas with this all-in-one Ninja. It can brew a range of coffee drinks and also includes cold brew settings. In our Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System review, we said coffee and tea lovers will appreciate the flexibility of being able to make their beverages as simple or fancy as they want right from the comforts of home.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: was $199 now $152 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Duo Crisp is one of the best Instant Pots you can buy. Not only does this 11-in-1 multi-cooker pressure-cook, sauté, and slow cook to perfection, but it also has an air-fryer function. Plus, the EvenCrisp technology will make sure your fries are always crunchy. Bear in mind, you would need to interchange the different lids, so make sure you have enough storage space.

(opens in new tab) Mr. Coffee Machine Maker: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This semi automatic coffee maker from Mr. Coffee is on sale at Amazon. It's one touch control panel makes selecting your drink super simple, and it even includes a milk frother. It uses a 15 bar pump system to make rich tasting brews every time. It's ideal for making espresso, cappuccino and latte.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also offer six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beat Fits Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)The Powerbeats Pro are wireless earbuds for made for working out. In our Powerbeats Pro review, we said they offered well-balanced sound and offered stable fit when running. These fitness-focused buds provide a seamless setup, just like with AirPods. You also get killer battery life. The earbuds themselves get 9 hours of playback and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice Samsung Buds 2 Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we said they deliver great sound and superb ANC, which makes them an essential companion for Galaxy mobile owners. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours (with ANC) before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: were $279 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you own an Android phone, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best noise cancelling earbuds you can buy — yes, even better than the Google Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro 2. That's because the 1000XM4 offer HD music upscaling using Sony's proprietary DSEE Extreme upscaler and offer some of the best active noise-cancellation in any true wireless earbuds. The 8-hour battery life is enough to get you through the day, plus the extra 16 hours of charge in the case means you can go a few days before recharging.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. Battery life runs to 6 hours, plus you get 24 hours of top ups from the charging case. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and these redesigned buds feel superior to the original. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we called them the best-ever wireless earbuds for noise cancellation.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Bedroom

(opens in new tab) Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $629 (was $1,049).

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice: Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers. It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 in twin size (was $319) or $251 in queen size (was $419), which is one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $84 now $72 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale at Amazon. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution were all reasons why we voted this one of the best weighted blankets. It's on sale for $76, but there's also an on-page digital coupon to save an extra 5% during checkout for a final price of $72.

(opens in new tab) Siena Mattress: was $499 now $199 @ Siena (opens in new tab)

The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. As part of its mattress sale — Siena is offering the twin for $199 (was $499), whereas the queen is $349 (was $699). You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns.

(opens in new tab) Purple Sleepy Jones Pajamas: was $129 now $90 @ Purple (opens in new tab)

Sleep warm and comfy with Purple's soft Sleepy Jones Pajamas. They offer the perfect mix of stretch and breathability to ensure the most comfortable sleep possible. Just like Purple's bed sheets, the moisture-wicking cloth in these pjs helps regulate your body temperature, so you'll sleep comfy year-round. They're available for men or women in Stormy Grey or Morning Mist. Even better, they're now 30% off in all sizes.