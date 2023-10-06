Huge Best Buy sale on Samsung ahead of Prime Day — here’s the 7 deals I’d buy

Amazon's October Prime Day event is just around the corner, but Best Buy is beating its retail rival to the punch with even more ways to save this weekend. Starting today, Best Buy is kicking off its weekend-long Samsung Savings Event, offering huge savings on the brand's latest and greatest phones, tablets, smartwatches, computer monitors and more.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is $899 at Best Buy. We think it's one of the best Android tablets currently on the market for its versatility, and it's a speedy all-purpose device for both work and play. Or if you're looking to upgrade your aging handset, Best Buy is offering up to $500 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus when you trade in your old phone, plus it'll throw in a free $150 Best Buy gift card with your purchase.

These are just a few in the long list of Samsung deals currently available at Best Buy, so read on below for our favorite picks in Best Buy’s latest savings event. While you're at it, make sure to check out our Best Buy promo codes guide for more ways to save.

Best Buy sale — Top deals right now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $919 now $799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $120 off Samsung's latest tablet this weekend. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 hands-on review, we said it feels like an entry-level tablet that behaves more like a premium slate. While not a radical departure from its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the Tab S9's notable upgrades include a gorgeous new 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, speedier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and improved rear cameras for sharper photos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

There's a reason the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tops our list of the best Android tablets. Incredibly versatile and speedy, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an excellent general-purpose Android tablet that's great for both work and play, whether you're playing games on the couch or using it as a secondary display. It features a gorgeous 14.6-inch OLED display, an ultra-slim svelte design and plenty of power thanks to its speedy Snapdragon 8 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was $449 now $369 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the one to buy for anyone looking for a fully-featured Android smartwatch but don't want to pay up for the newer Galaxy Wtch 6. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review, we said it's great for those who looking for a substantially sized smartwatch they can get several days of battery life out of. It also offers track-back GPS (a feature that allows the user to return along a traveled path or route without marking any waypoints), auto start and pause for workouts, and up to 80 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $79 @ Best Buy

These wireless Samsung wireless earbuds have standout sound quality and a very comfortable fit at a price that can't be beat. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, touch controls and plenty of customization thanks to the linked app. You'll also enjoy a very healthy 8-hour battery life to keep the music going all day long.

Samsung S90C OLED 65" Tizen Smart TV: was $2,600 now $1,800 @ Best Buy

Samsung's latest OLED TV already performs well above its price range, and this weekend you can get it for the lowest price ever at Best Buy. In our Samsung S90C review, we praised its color brightness, picture quality and color vibrancy for outshining the competition. This top-tier OLED TV also boasts excellent gaming features and comes equipped with an ATSC 3.0 tuner to let you play 4K over-the-air broadcasts.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55" Curved Monitor: was $2,999 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

Level up your gaming setup with Samsung's Odyssey Ark, which we've previously described as "the most maxed-out gaming monitor we’ve ever seen." And right now, Best Buy's offering it for $1,000 off. The Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen with a cutting-edge mini LED backlighting system, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. You can also rotate into a vertically aligned 'Cockpit Mode' for added immersion.