iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro — these carriers are offering them for free

Apple's new iPhones are officially available for sale. With the exception of the iPhone 14 Plus (which doesn't ship till October), all of Apple's new iPhones have earned a spot in our list of the best phones of 2022.

Although Apple didn't increase its prices, the new iPhones are far from cheap commanding a $799 price tag for the base iPhone 14. Fortunately, there are plenty of iPhone 14 deals you can get today — many of which offer Apple's new phones for free. So we're rounding up the best freebie deals you can get right now. Sure, you'll need to jump through a few hoops — such as trading in your old phone — but these freebie deals are as good as it gets right now.

New and existing AT&T members can get up to $1,000 off the cost of a new iPhone. You'll need to trade in your old phone and you'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get your free iPhone. Nevertheless, we like this deal because it's open to new and existing subscribers.

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 when you trade-in your old phone and sign up for select 5G unlimited plans. That means you can get a free iPhone 14 or free iPhone 14 Pro. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing subscribers can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans.