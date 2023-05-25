Get a free $200 Home Depot gift card with your Verizon Fios plan

Home internet plans usually don't get discounted during Memorial Day sales, but if you're shopping for a new plan, Verizon has a tempting offer.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon Fios' 1Gig Plan (940/880Mbps) for $64.00 per month. Plus, you'll get your choice of either a free $200 Home Depot gift card or free Xbox Series S console ($299 value).

Verizon Fios: $64/month @ Verizon

Free $200 Home Depot GC or Xbox Series S: Verizon is offering its 1 Gig Fios plan for $64.99 per month. Plus, you'll get to choose between a free Xbox Series S console ($299 value) or a $200 Home Depot gift card. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees.

Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save some bucks while cutting the cord. If you're not familiar with Verizon's Fios plans, they start at $24.99 per month for 300/300Mbps. However, when you sign up for the 1 Gig Fios plan ($64.99 per month), you'll get a free Xbox Series S or $200 Home Depot gift card. The 1 Gig Fios plan offers up to 940/880Mbps speeds.

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.