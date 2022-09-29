Forget the rumored new MacBook Pros — every MacBook is on sale right now

We've been hearing rumors of another Apple event that may be coming in October, and that means there are probably new MacBooks on the horizon.

Knowing this, it might sound strange to say that we think right now is the best time to buy a MacBook Pro. But consider that every MacBook device is currently on sale, and it starts to make a lot of sense.

Some of the best MacBook deals ever are happening right now, so there's no reason not to snap one up if you're in the market for a new laptop.

One of our favorite deals at the moment is the MacBook Air (M2/256GB) for $1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $150 off and a new all-time low price.

If you're not tempted by the shiny new M2 chip, the M1 MacBooks still offer incredible performance. You can get the MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB) for $949 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now, a huge $350 discount.

Best MacBook deals right now

MacBook deals — US

MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Stock of this deal is limited, but B&H Photo has the laptop for $1,099.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): $999 $849 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's still a solid MacBook deal at this price.

MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): $1,299 $949 @ Best Buy

$350 off: Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) on sale for $949. That's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but a $949 MacBook Pro is about as rare a deal as it gets.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon

Save $400: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. It's on sale for $1,799, but you'll get an extra $199 off at checkout for a final price of $1,599.

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): $2,499 $2,099 @ Amazon

Save $400: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. It's on sale for $2,199, but you'll get an extra $99 off at checkout for a final price of $2,099.

MacBook deals — UK

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): £1,249 £1,149 @ Amazon UK

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life.