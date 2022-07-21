Forget Apple's back to school sale — Amazon is taking $300 off these MacBook Pros

We're in prime back to school season right now and if you're a Mac user, we've just spotted two of the best MacBook deals of all time.

For a limited time, Amazon has the upgraded 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/1TB) on sale for $2,199 (opens in new tab). That's $300 off and the biggest price cut we've seen for this laptop. If you want a bigger screen, Amazon also has the 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $2,199 (opens in new tab). Again, that's $300 off and one of the best back to school sales of the month.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. Note: the 512GB model is coming in and out of stock at $1,749 (opens in new tab) ($250 off).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU.

The MacBook Pro is hands down one of the most powerful laptops around. Whether you opt for the 14.2-inch or 16-inch model, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch review, we were impressed with its blazing performance, gorgeous mini-LED display and the upgraded 1080p webcam. We were also fond of the fact that some of the best MacBook Pro features made a long-awaited comeback, some of which include the HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe.

We praised the refreshed Magic Keyboard, which not only makes typing more comfortable than ever, but also included function keys instead of the Touch Bar.

In our tests, the 14-inch MacBook Pro's battery life lasted just over 14 hours when used for general web surfing over Wi-Fi, which means it could easily get you through a whole day or a long flight.

If you want a bigger screen and more battery life, you'll want to opt for the 16-inch model. In our Macbook Pro 16-inch review, we squeezed over 15 hours on our test. Otherwise, both machines are nearly identical.

Keep in mind that these MacBook deals tend to sell out fast. So don't sleep on this deal. Also, make sure to check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more sales on Apple kit.