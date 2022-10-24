Beats Studio Earbuds just crashed to $89 in early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday sales have arrived, and AirPods deals will no doubt be some of the most in-demand savings over the next few weeks. However, don’t dismiss deals on some of the best AirPods alternatives.

Case in point, right now a range of Beats Earbuds are on sale from $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The discounts include Beats Studio Buds for $89 (opens in new tab), that’s $59 off, as well as Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $149 (opens in new tab), that’s a massive $100 saving compared to its regular price of $249. Beats Fit Pro are also on sale for $159 (opens in new tab), while the Beats Fit Pro Kim Kardashian Edition have dropped to $179 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Amazon has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds multiple colorways including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro: $249 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal takes 40% off the original price, saving you $100 in total. The Powerbeats Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. These are a great pick for fitness enthusiasts in particular but are more than capable in most situations.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: $199 $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, the Beats Fit Pro are a worthwhile AirPods Pro alternative. The Beats Fit Pro also offer six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Just note these wireless earbuds work best when paired with an Apple device.

In our Beats Studio Buds review , we labeled it a “surprisingly affordable” option and that was before Amazon slashed the price by 40%. We particularly liked the compact design, strong active noise cancellation (a feature reserved for the pricey AirPods Pro) and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. The mediocre call quality and inability to easily switch multiple devices do hold the Beats Studio Buds back somewhat.

Our Powerbeats Pro review was similarly positive, we said: “The Powerbeats Pro is Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.” We also labeled it a great fitness-focused alternative to the AirPods Pro, and at $100 off now is definitely a great time to buy a pair.

Finally, there is the Beats Fit Pro , which also earned a very positive write-up: “The Beats Fit Pro is an exceptional sporty model that merges brand staples with high-end Apple features.” We praised the earbuds for spatial audio support, strong ANC, great call quality and a secure design, but the H1 features being exclusive to Apple devices was a disappointment as was the lackluster Android app. These are definitely designed for iOS users.

If you’re looking for a new set of wireless earbuds, and don’t want to splurge for a set of AirPods Pro buds, then this Amazon sale on the best-selling Beats is definitely worth a look. Plus, we expect to see even more savings across top audio products from Apple, Sony, Bose and more as we get closer to the official start of Black Friday sales over the next few weeks.