Fitbit Black Friday sale: 5 of the best Fitbit deals to shop today, starting at $69

So you’ve finished your Turkey Trot, and now you’re sitting down to upgrade your best fitness tracker to keep an eye on your training next year. I’ve got good news, as well as the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals and Garmin Black Friday deals, I’ve found some of the best deals on Fitbits to shop today, starting at $69.

As the Fitness editor for Tom's Guide, it's quite literally my job to review the newest gadgets on the market, and Fitbit always tops this list — from the top-of-the-line Fitbit Sense 2, to the newly released Fitbit Charge 6. To save you from scrolling, I’ve hand-picked my favorite deals below, but keep an eye on this page, as I’ll be updating it as new deals drop.

If you want to do some research before you buy, check out our round-up of the best Fitbits on the market here.

The best Fitbit Black Friday deals

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's newest fitness tracker, and at $99, it's an excellent price for an excellent device. It has all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS, and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. Read our Fitbit Charge 6 review here for more information.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a more affordable smartwatch, the Versa 4 ticks the right boxes. It’s not as high-tech as the Sense 2, but it still tracks over 40 different workout types. Plus, at $149, this is a great price on the advanced fitness tracker.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. As well as activity and sleep tracking, it has an ECG sensor, body temperature sensor, and built-in GPS. At $199, it's the cheapest we've seen the tracker go, so grab it while you can.

Fitbit Luxe: was $116 now $79 @ Amazon

With a lightweight design and a petite footprint, the Luxe is a great choice for smaller wrists. It’s also super-easy to operate, thanks to a small but responsive color touchscreen. Sleep and fitness tracking functions are uncomplicated and accurate. Plus, you can score this deal in a variety of fancy finishes, including my personal favorite, Soft Gold.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is our favorite budget fitness tracker in 2023 thanks to its small size, fantastic battery life, and bright, colorful touchscreen. Use it to keep tabs on your workouts as well as your sleep quality. At $69, this is a great price for a great cheap fitness tracker.

Price check: $69 @ Best Buy

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a Fitbit?

In a word, yes! Last year we saw sales across Fitbit's newest gadgets - including the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Versa 4. If you're upgrading your own tracker, or looking for a healthy gift for a loved one, it's a good time to invest.