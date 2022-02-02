Hurry! Super Bowl TV deal takes $400 off 65-inch Vizio QLED

February is shaping up to be an epic month for Super Bowl TV deals. With Super Bowl 2022 just days away, we're seeing epic discounts that match or beat some of last year's best sales.

For instance, right now Amazon has the Vizio 65-inch P-Series 4K QLED TV on sale for $899. That's a whopping $400 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. It's one of the best TV deals of all time. (Just remember, the game itself won't be broadcast in 4K).

Vizio 65" P-Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Amazon

Save $400! The Vizio P-Series QLED TV offers a premium picture at a mid-range price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, full array local dimming, Alexa/Google Assistant/Siri support, and four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz gaming. It's now $400 off at Amazon.

In our Vizio P-Series Quantum review, we said the TV delivers a crisp picture with great contrast at a good price. Now that it's on sale, it's an even better value.

In terms of features, the TV delivers everything you could want from a QLED TV including a very sharp image, full-array backlight, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for every type of HDR content.

For gamers, the P65Q9-H1 also offers two HDMI 2.1 ports, which allow the TV to take advantage of the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5's most advanced features. When connected to those two side HDMI ports, the P65Q9-H1 supports 120Hz at 4K resolution, as well as variable refresh rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync.

Our one gripe with the TV is the Vizio's SmartCast operating system, which is dominated by suggestions of what to watch and doesn't offer the easiest search functionality. Fortunately, you can bypass all that by using Chromecast or AirPlay to push content from your phone, tablet, or computer to the big screen. (Or you can use a Roku stick or Apple TV as your streaming device).

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl or not, this is one of the best deals we've seen so far. If you are watching the game, make sure to read our cord-cutter's guide to Super Bowl 2022.