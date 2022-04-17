Hurry! Apple Watch 7 just hit record price low in Easter sale

Easter Sunday is officially here and if you're browsing through today's best East sales, we've spotted a deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS ) on sale for $309. That's $90 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals of all time. In fact, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Editor's Choice smartwatch.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $309 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $309. This model features a larger display and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. It also comes comes with a brighter, always-on Retina display, Bluetooth connectivity and an ECG app. Note that this deal only applies to the Green color option. The 45mm model is also on sale for $359 ($69 off).

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/LTE/41mm): was $499 now $429 @ Amazon

If you want a model with built-in cellular connectivity, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS/LTE/41mm) on sale for $429. This is the lowest price we've seen for the LTE Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Nike Series 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Nike Series 7 packs all of the features found in the traditional Apple Watch 7, but also uses the built-in Nike Run Club app to keep you motivated with Challenges and Guided Runs. It also features Nike Sport Band and exclusive Nike watch faces.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is latest addition to Apple's smartwatch lineup. Not only did it make it to our best smartwatches roundup, but it holds the top spot in our list. Compared to previous models, the Apple Watch 7 boasts a noticeably larger display, a brighter always-on mode, and a rounder design.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we loved the improved features, as well as the inclusion of the full-sized QWERTY keyboard and magnetic USB-C charging. It also has quite a few features that could come in handy for fitness enthusiasts, including the ECG and blood oxygen monitors that can help track your health more closely.

Although the 18-hour battery life on the Apple Watch 7 could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging the watch in just 90 minutes during the day.

We don't often see such big savings on Apple's latest smartwatch, so be sure to hurry, as we don't expect stock to last very long at this price. And in case you wanted to browse through more Apple savings, check out our best Apple deals and Amazon deals coverage for this month's top discounts.

Oh, and speaking of Apple Watches, Apple WWDC 2022 finally has a date, and we've got all the details on the annual event where the new watchOS will be revealed.