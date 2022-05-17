Early Memorial Day sale knocks 58-inch 4K Roku TV to just $298

Memorial Day will be filled with epic TV discounts. If you're hoping to get your shopping done ahead of time, we've just spotted one of the best early Walmart Memorial Day sales around.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. That's one of the least-expensive Memorial Day TV sales we've seen. (These prices are usually reserved for Black Friday).

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.

Hisense is known for its value-oriented TVs and makes some of the best Roku TVs we've tested. The R6 series on sale offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has three HDMI ports, so you can connect anything from a gaming console to your DVR box.

When it comes to streaming and apps, this TV offers plenty of options. It uses the Roku operating system, which sports an easy-to-use interface and access to hundreds of apps including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

