Early Fourth of July sale: Sling TV is 50% off right now for the first month

Summer has barely started, but retailers are already diving into 4th of July sales. For instance, one of the best streaming services on the market is offering a killer deal for anyone looking to cut the cord.

For a limited time, new subscribers can take 50% off their first month of Sling TV (opens in new tab). You can sign up for Sling Orange ($35/month) or Sling Blue ($35/month) — or a combination of both packages ($50/month). After discount, prices for the first month drop to $17.50 and $25, respectively. That's one of the best Sling TV deals we've seen this year.

Sling TV is one of our top picks on our lists of best cable TV alternatives and best streaming services, with good reason. You get a ton of major channels (including local affiliates) without spending a ton of money.

The streaming service offers three plans: Sling TV Blue, Sling TV Orange, and Sling TV Orange + Blue. The top-tier Orange & Blue plan is only slightly more expensive and provides access to most top cable channels, including ESPN. (Check out guide to Sling Orange vs. Blue for help with choosing the right plan).

In our Sling TV review, we said the Editor's Choice streaming service is an affordable live TV plan that offers flexibility and customization. We also like that all plans come with 50 hours of DVR storage.

