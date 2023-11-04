Early Black Friday sale at Amazon — 15 deals to shop now

Getting ready for the next batch of Black Friday deals? Amazon certainly is, because a bunch of Black Friday sales are rolling out ahead of the big day. No matter what you're looking for, you've got a great chance of finding a bargain.

Right now you can save an extra 10% off select Crocs styles at Amazon. This is an excellent time to treat your feet to some extra stylish and comfortable footwear. Plus, the highly-rated YnM weighted blanket is now just $32 at Amazon (was $62.) Make sure to click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Best Amazon early Black Friday deals right now

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $17 now $12 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. And it's now on sale for just $12.

YnM Weighted Blanket: was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

The YnM weighted blanket is the #1 best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon. It comes with inner compartments to distribute the weight, ties to connect the blanket to your duvet, and 100% Oeko-Tex certified cotton. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design but otherwise, it packs all the same features as the regular Echo Dot (5th Gen). Plus, you'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus which includes age-appropriate audiobooks and games.

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $179 now $84 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted by almost 40% in select men's and women's sizes. We've found these running shoes to be extremely comfortable for longer runs and they're among the best running shoes we've tested. Remember to sift through for your size to pick up the relevant discount during early Black Friday deals.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are back to their lowest ever price over on Amazon — and that includes the new USB-C configuration. These are some of the best wireless earbuds, with spatial audio, some of the best noise cancelation around, 6-30 hours of battery life ans Siri voice controls.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $269 now $189 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon

Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Save big right now.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $448 @ Walmart | $449 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.