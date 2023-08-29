Early Amazon Labor Day sale includes massive discounts on Echo devices

Amazon is kicking off its annual Labor Day sales early this year as the retailer has already started discounting loads of best-selling popular, with a particular focus on its own brand items. Last week there were big savings on Fire TV streaming sticks, and now the online retailer is dropping the prices of a whole load of Echo devices with deals from just $24.

Right now, there are various Echo Devices available at Amazon. The lowest price is the new Echo Pop on sale for just $24. That’s a $15 discount and the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this compact smart speaker. Meanwhile, the fourth-generation Echo is just $64, which is a 35% saving, and its smaller sibling the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is on sale for $39. That’s a solid $10 discount but we saw the Alexa-supported device drop lower to $24 during Prime Day.

The Echo Show range is also included in this early Labor Day sale. The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is currently on sale for $74, which is a sizeable saving of $55. Alternatively, if you’re looking to spend as little as possible, the new third-generation Echo Show 5 has dropped to $64 at Amazon. That’s a nearly 30% discount, although it’s not quite an all-time low price.

These are likely to be the best Echo device deals until the Black Friday sales in November, so if you’re looking to make your home a little smarter before then, don’t miss out as these deals may not stick around for too much longer. Plus, check out our roundup of the best Amazon promo codes for more ways to save this summer.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to just $24. In our review , we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more. Plus, the Echo Pop comes in a range of cool colors.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Want an Alexa speaker that balances price and functionality? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. This Echo device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has dropped to $64 in this early Labor Day sale at Amazon. This Echo device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Just be aware this isn't the lowest price, as the device has been on sale for $49 in the past. Although this is still one of the lowest prices we've seen this summer.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $64, which is almost a 30% saving.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129 now $74 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is one of our favorite models in the Echo Show range, and it sports all the features you'd expect, plus a few smart upgrades. These include an 8-inch HD touchscreen display and a 13MP camera with auto-framing. Plus, with full streaming capabilities, it can be used to watch movies and TV shows, as well as online video tutorials.