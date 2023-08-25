Amazon’s early Labor Day sale includes Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $26 — and that’s not all

Labor Day sales are starting earlier than ever this year with retailers already discounting a whole host of popular products from 4K TVs to robot vacuums. And Amazon is getting in on the action with plenty of epic deals, including a sale on its own Fire TV streaming devices.

For a limited time, Fire TV streaming devices start from just $19 at Amazon . But our pick of the discounts has to be the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $26 . That’s more than 50% off one of the best streaming devices you can buy. The 4K Max stick offers high-quality 4K HDR streaming and easy access to all the best streaming services , all within a slim profile that can be easily hidden behind your television.

The regular Fire TV Stick is also on sale for $24 , but we’d recommend opting for the 4K Max model instead. You get faster performance and 4K streaming for just a couple of extra dollars. However, if the lowest price possible is paramount, the Fire TV Stick Lite is only $19 .

So, if you’re looking to access streaming services on an older-model television or have a Smart TV that's a little lacking when it comes to streaming options, then a Fire TV streaming stick is the ideal low-cost solution. And thanks to this Amazon sale, these devices are now even cheaper, so be sure to grab one before the deals end.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $26 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Right not at Amazon this top-class streaming stick has crashed to its lowest ever price in this early Labor Day deal at Amazon.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. This streaming device is now just $24, but we'd still advise springing for the 4K Max model instead.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Plus, you'll have access to all the most popular streaming services from Netflix to Disney Plus, the Fire TV Stick Lite has them all.