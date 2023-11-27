29 best Cyber Monday gaming deals — biggest sales on PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox

Cyber Monday deals are your chance to get all the gaming gear you’ll need for the winter months ahead. There are discounts on hardware, games and accessories across PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.

If you’re shopping for a new console you can score a PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle for $499 (a $69 saving) or a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299. Meanwhile, if you want a Game Pass machine, the Xbox Series X is on sale for just $399, while the already-affordable Xbox Series S is even cheaper at $249 with three months of Game Pass included.

All sorted for hardware? There are literally hundreds of deals across must-play games including some of the biggest games of the year like Resident Evil 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Essential accessories are also on sale from headsets to storage options that will boost your hard drive space. In short, the current crop of Cyber Monday gaming deals offer up some next-level savings. So let's dive into my top picks down below.

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals right now

PS5 deals

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Slim is a refreshed version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately. This is one of the best PS5 console deals we've seen this Cyber Monday.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon | $499 @ Walmart | $499 @ GameStop

Dead Space: was $69 now $34 @ Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The planet-cracking ship USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies if you want to survive this nightmare ordeal.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $29 @ Target

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Lies of P: was $59 now $49 @ Best Buy

Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister gothic city of Krat as a puppet come to life.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed in 2023.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $36 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Amazon

The PS5 DualSense just got its biggest discount of the holiday shopping season as Amazon drops the controller down to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single colorway including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

PS5 Console Covers: was $54 now $44 @ PlayStation Direct

If the PS5's standard black and white aesthetic isn't quite to your liking these official PS5 Covers can give your console a colorful makeover. Unfortunately, not every hue is included in this sale but Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, Cosmic Red and Gray Camouflage covers are all currently on sale for $44 which is a $10 saving.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD: was $229 now $79 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering some excellent PS5 SSD deals for Cyber Monday, such as the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for $79. This 1TB drive is fully compatible with the PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $100 off for Amazon's Cyber Monday sales event.

Sony Inzone H7: was $229 now $148 @ Amazon

Sony has a few headsets optimized for the PS5, and the stylish Sony Inzone H7 is one of them. This high-end wireless peripheral features both USB and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a comfortable fit and good sound quality. It's arguably a bit too expensive at full price, but it's an easy recommendation at a discount.

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch OLED (Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ GameStop

If you've got your heart set on a Nintendo Switch OLED for the holiday season, this bundle also throws in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch online to play it competitively. Just try to remember to take it easy on the newbies, would you?

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the console standalone right now. Price check: $299 @ Walmart | $299 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

Price check: $222 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $58 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $14 @ Best Buy

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on the entire Nintendo Switch platform.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $15 @ Walmart

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi saga ever told. Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is essential for fans both new and old.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle: $99 @ Amazon

This isn't a hardware bundle, but it packages together a set of Red and blue Joy-Con controllers with the popular Super Mario Party game. It's a great bundle if you want a multiplayer title that will have the whole family entertained over the festive period. At $99, you're getting a $39 saving in total which is very good value.

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card: was $34 now $12 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. And with various games demanding a sizeable chunk of storage space to install, this accessory has rapidly become essential for any Switch owner.

SanDisk 1TB Memory Card: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a Switch memory card that will you more storage than you could likely ever fill, this 1TB SanDisk microSDXC fits the bill perfectly. It can hold a colossal number of Nintendo Switch games and as an officially licensed product slots straight into your console. It also comes deck in Zelda-themed artwork.

Xbox Series X/S deals

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: was $570 now $439 @ Microsoft

The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. With this bundle, you'll also get a digital copy of Diablo IV.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It really shines when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription giving you access to hundreds of top games. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

Xbox Series S Game Pass bundle: was $299 now $249 @ GameStop

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is now even better value at GameStop. This console is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's no disc drive on this console, as it's designed exclusively for digital games. Note: This bundle includes 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate which includes titles like Starfall and Forza Motorsport.

Starfield: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon

Starfield is the first new universe from Bethesda Game Studios, the creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, for 25 years. This epic sci-fi RPG lets you live out your own adventure among the stars as you taken on quests across more than 1,000 planets. With nearly limitless choice, you can become the heroic savior of the universe or a mercenary who is out for themselves.

Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The latest entry in EA Sports' long-running football simulator is currently on sale in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. Madden NFL 24 is the most comprehensive digital recreation of the sport to date offering increased control and realism as well as a suite of new modes. Lead your team to victory and compete with the world online.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on Xbox Series X. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This Enhanced Edition includes five additional cosmetic skins.

Seagate 2TB Xbox Expansion Card: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

Seagate has the only 2TB Xbox expansion card available right now, and it's normally pretty expensive. Thankfully it's also on sale on Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, dropping down to $229 — only $100 more than the 1TB option and also it's lowest ever price.