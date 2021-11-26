Brooklyn Bedding drops sub-$190 Black Friday cooling mattress deal

The Brooklyn Bedding Black Friday mattress sale has slashed the prices on its entire range of memory foam and hybrid beds, and the best deal is 25% off the Memory Foam Chill budget cooling mattress. The Chill comes in various heights from 6" up to a luxurious 14" model, with the cheapest price found on the slimmest model.

Open-cell technology within each foam layer ensures you remain at the optimal temperature for sleeping, while a layer of gel memory foam contours your body, providing pressure relief and a comforting, cradling effect as you snooze. Like all of the best mattress brands, Brooklyn Bedding offers a risk-free mattress trial on the Chill so you can try it out at home for 120 nights to ensure it's right for your sleep.

There are plenty of Black Friday mattress deals available now, but if you need a cooling mattress for very little money, the Brooklyn Bedding Chill is worth considering. It won't be as cooling as a premium cooling bed (think Serta or Tempur-Pedic), but the open cell foam will boost airflow as you lie on top of it. A queen size 6" costs $355.50, but we'd recommend the 10" version (a queen size costs $449.25) for better support and comfort.

Brooklyn Bedding Chill Mattress: was $249 Brooklyn Bedding Chill Mattress: was $249 now from $186.75 at Brooklyn Bedding

While the Chill Mattress is available in five different heights, we'd recommend looking at the 10" model or taller for better sleep comfort and support. The deepest 14" version costs just $599.25 for a queen size, so this 25% discount is a good saving on a very affordable cooling mattress. The sale ends on Sunday 28 Nov.

Overheating in bed is a major sleep killer for some people, so if that includes you, one of the best cooling mattresses would be a wise investment. In many cases, you'll pay a premium for such benefits, but Brooklyn Bedding's Brooklyn Chill very much goes against the grain. Thanks to its open-cell technology and high-quality memory foam, this mattress will keep you at the right temperature at night, so that you feel great in the morning.

With the Chill available in a range of different thicknesses, you can customize the firmness level to suit your needs and preference. And with a top layer of stain-resistant fabric, you can keep it looking cleaner for longer, though we would still recommend covering it with a good mattress protector. To enhance comfort even further, you could use one of the best mattress toppers too.

If you buy the Brooklyn Chill in a queen, king or Cal king size, you'll also get two free pillows, which is tremendous value for money. With all Brooklyn Bedding mattresses coming with a 120-day risk-free trial (and a 10-year warranty), you'll have ample time to try it out for yourself to see if it really does help you sleep cooler.

