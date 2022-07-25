Bose QuietComfort 45 just crashed to its lowest ever price

Now that Amazon Prime Day is firmly behind us you might expect the deals to have dried up, but that’s definitely not the case. In fact, Amazon is offering a scorcher of a deal on a set of Bluetooth cans that sit on our list of the best headphones .

Right now, you can score the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones for $279 on sale at Amazon. That's a $50 discount compared to the usual price of $329 for a total saving of 15%. This is also the lowest ever price for the Bose QuietComfort 45, and we last saw this deal during Memorial Day sales earlier this year. If there are any stock issues, check Best Buy which has price-matched Amazon.

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation that the brand is known for along with excellent sound quality. It's all packaged in the same iconic look as the previous model. Even better, it's now on sale, with this $50 saving bringing the headphones to the lowest ever price.

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review , we said the slick headphones are a “no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the 700." We also awarded the Bluetooth headphones an editor’s choice seal of approval.

In our testing, we were most impressed with the high-end active noise canceling, which is some of the best we’ve experienced on any headphones. We also appreciated the included support for the Bose Music App, and the excellent sound quality that you’d expect from a Bose audio product. The speedy connectivity and comfortable fit were also highlighted in our review.

One area where the QuietComfort 45 really steps up compared to its predecessor is battery life. On a single charge, the QuietComfort 45 offer 24 hours of listening with ANC switched on. That’s an increase of four hours compared to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. And if you do run out of juice, a quick 15-minute charge will earn you around three hours of use, which is perfect in a pinch.

Considering we labeled the Bose QuietComfort 45 a no-brainer at full retail price, this 15% off deal is hard to ignore. But if you want to shop around a bit before committing, be sure to consult our list of the best headphone deals for sound alternatives. Just don’t spend too long making your decision, as deals of this quality don’t tend to stick around long.