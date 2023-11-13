Bose Black Friday deals — 5 sales I would get right now

Sales season is in full swing and I'm seeing some great deals on Bose noise-canceling headphones, wireless earbuds, soundbars and speakers. Bose has its own holiday sale on with some of the best deals right now, while online retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are also offering worthwhile discounts in early Black Friday deals ahead of the main sales event later this month.

The best Bose headphones, soundbars and speakers manage to stand out among even the most high-quality audio products, so if you want your next audio product to come with a serious pedigree and a great saving, you arguably don’t need to look any further.

I've been testing audio products for 30 years, and several Bose products listed here are winners of our coveted Editor's Choice award. Most rank among the best noise-cancelling headphones and best Dolby Atmos soundbars I've tested thanks to their slick usability, sound quality, and value for money at the full MSRP, meaning they're even better value at these discounted prices.

Keep scrolling to find the best Bose deals you can buy right now, and remember to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more outstanding early deals to shop.

Bose Black Friday deals: Best early sales right now

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

A remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC, these next-gen Earbuds take ANC to the next level. Battery life runs to 6 hours plus 24 hours of top ups from the charging case. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review we said that sound balance and noise neutralization worked extremely well, and these redesigned buds feel superior to the original.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: was $899 now $599 @ Amazon

Built for larger TV screens, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is a Dolby Atmos soundbar with an HDMI port, optical digital audio input, and supports Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 for wireless sources. It's easy to set up and can connect with your home network over Wi-Fi or Ethernet port. It has automatic room correction, and the sound delivery is wide and full. It ranked in our best Dolby Atmos soundbars buying guide and this is the lowest price I've seen on it, and is a bargain with up to $300 off.

Price check: $699 @ Best Buy

Bose Companion 2 Series III: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

These Bose desktop speakers have maintained the top spot in our best computer speakers for several years now. If you value excellent sound and are looking to bring better audio to your desk, the Bose Companion 2 Series III are the best choice for most people. Though there are computer speakers with more features, few other sound as good as these, making them a bargain with $50 off at Amazon right now.

Price check: $149 @ Sweetwater

Bose Frames Tempo: was $249 now $149 @ Bose

The Bose Frames smart glasses offer great audio and smart features all in one package. The Soprano and Tenor models are for casual users, while this Tempo model is designed for use while working out and has $100 off direct from Bose right now.

Black Friday Bose deals — what to look for in 2023

How to choose the best Bose soundbar for you

As with selecting any soundbar, it is important to consider a number of factors when deciding which particular model is right for you.

Get the right size: Size will likely be prohibitive for many customers — you obviously need a soundbar that will fit neatly with your TV in terms of screen size and available space, and that looks right as the centerpiece of your home theater setup. Some of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars in this guide are particularly wide (the Sony measures around 51-inches), which is how they manage to achieve such an immersive soundstage that appears extend far beyond the width of your TV screen.

It is also important to consider in the size of the room you're dealing with, and the distance viewers would typically be sitting from the TV. If you have a large space, it's probably best to target soundbars that come with or where you can add a subwoofer — we think you'll appreciate the extra bass this will bring.

Connectivity: This is crucial too, both in terms of wired and wireless access. You're going to want HDMI with eARC/ARC to set up your soundbar with a single physical cable, and your going to want to make sure the latest wireless connectivity is available with Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth support.

Content: For Dolby Atmos features, you're going to want to consider how you access this kind of content — support for the audio format is growing but it's not available everywhere yet. You may need to subscribe to a particular plan to get access to Dolby Atmos content, so check what your particular plan offers.

Price: A Dolby Atmos soundbar generally costs a bit more, but prices are getting more competitive, and in many cases could even form the basis of a much more ambitious surround sound setup, incorporating dedicated wireless surround speakers and a wired or wireless subwoofer, for example.

How to choose the best Bose headphones for you

Battery life: Noise-cancelling headphones have a reputation for sucking up lots of power, so you’ll want a pair that holds a charge long enough to get you through a long business flight or weekly commutes. Thanks to the arrival of Sennheiser's Momentum 4 over-ear headphones battery life standards have increased up to 60 hours, although more typical figures are anywhere between 15 to 30 hours. Noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are usually rated for 4.5 to 8 hours.

Sound quality: ANC technology can compress sound and reduce dynamics, which may affect audio performance when turned on. In some cases, you’ll notice a background hiss when listening to music. However, there are noise-cancelling headphones out there that limit these disruptions to deliver full, crisp sound.

Design: The look, build and feel of a pair of headphones is massively important when selecting the best noise-cancelling headphones, so consider how it looks and feels and whether the style is right for you. The type of headphone is also important when it comes to the most effective noise cancelling models. Over-ear headphones tend to give the best noise cancellation, though some of the more recent wireless on-ear and in-ear models are proving to be just as effective.

Pricing considerations: Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best noise-cancelling headphones. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a pair of headphones the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're constantly needing to recharge your audio gear, or the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now there are plenty of holiday season sales with many of our favorite models discounted at online retailers, meaning you can bag a bargain for even less. Bookmark our best headphone deals pages to keep on top of the latest bargains.