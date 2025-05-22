I use the Bose Smart Soundbar every single day — and it's $100 off in Amazon's Memorial Day sale
Others sound a touch better, but the Bose Smart Soundbar is so easy to love
I'm scouring the web for the best Memorial Day sales, and boy have I found a scorcher. I've found the soundbar I personally use every single day for a massive $100 off. I actually love my Bose Smart Soundbar, and I'd love it even more for just $400.
Currently, you can get the Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $399 at Amazon. Soundbars can be super expensive. Trust me — I test enough of them! Thankfully, that also means I know which ones are good and which ones aren't. And I honestly feel like Bose soundbars don't go on sale enough.
Of all the soundbars I've tested, the Bose Smart Soundbar is the one I wanted to keep. Because it's a smart product, it links perfectly to my home Wi-Fi, which means I can connect it up with my Google Nest and my Spotify account for instant playback. The second-to-none interconnectivity is why I love my Bose Smart Soundbar.
Some of the best soundbars can go for up to $1,000 for just the soundbar itself. Others include a subwoofer for around $1,500. So it's an amazing deal when you can get a big-name soundbar like Bose for just $400.
Although I only awarded the Bose Smart Soundbar 3.5 stars in my review, that doesn't make it a bad soundbar. Actually, it makes it a really good soundbar.
Why didn't it get 4 stars, I hear you ask? Well, because it's a little pricey for what it is. But for $100 off? Definitely a 4-star product. Without a shadow of a doubt, a $399 price makes the Bose Smart Soundbar a competitive product.
As I mentioned earlier, the Bose Smart Soundbar has second-to-none home integration. Not only does it link up to other Bose gear seamlessly (so if you have the open earbuds or a Bose subwoofer, for example), it links up to practically everything in my house seamlessly. I can jump from the TV, watching YouTube with the soundbar, to playing music from my phone or my Google Nest.
Now let's chat about sound. So the Bose Smart Soundbar has a 3.0.2 setup, meaning it has a left, right, and center channel speaker, no subwoofer, and two height speakers. This means it is capable of near-true Dolby Atmos (you'd need a sub for true Dolby Atmos), but won't have proper thumping bass.
I found this setup more than enough for everyday TV watching. Actually, when my TV is disconnected from the soundbar, I actively wince hearing the tinny, nasty TV speakers. There's one major flaw with the Bose Smart Soundbar, and it's that it's ruined me for TV speakers. I can never go back to no soundbar now.
Although it's not as adept as, say, the JBL Bar 1300X — it's literally $1,000 cheaper. If you want a soundbar that integrates seamlessly with your Spotify and other smart home gear, then the Bose Smart Soundbar is a fantastic choice. I chose this one for a reason.
The Bose Smart Soundbar makes my life infinitely better, and I never want to let it go.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia and 7 years of experience writing music, events, and food reviews. Now she’s turned her attention to tech for Tom’s Guide, reviewing everything from earbuds to garlic crushers. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
