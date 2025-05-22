I use the Bose Smart Soundbar every single day — and it's $100 off in Amazon's Memorial Day sale

I'm scouring the web for the best Memorial Day sales, and boy have I found a scorcher. I've found the soundbar I personally use every single day for a massive $100 off. I actually love my Bose Smart Soundbar, and I'd love it even more for just $400.

Currently, you can get the Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $399 at Amazon. Soundbars can be super expensive. Trust me — I test enough of them! Thankfully, that also means I know which ones are good and which ones aren't. And I honestly feel like Bose soundbars don't go on sale enough.

Bose Smart Soundbar: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Of all the soundbars I've tested, the Bose Smart Soundbar is the one I wanted to keep. Because it's a smart product, it links perfectly to my home Wi-Fi, which means I can connect it up with my Google Nest and my Spotify account for instant playback. The second-to-none interconnectivity is why I love my Bose Smart Soundbar.

Some of the best soundbars can go for up to $1,000 for just the soundbar itself. Others include a subwoofer for around $1,500. So it's an amazing deal when you can get a big-name soundbar like Bose for just $400.

Although I only awarded the Bose Smart Soundbar 3.5 stars in my review, that doesn't make it a bad soundbar. Actually, it makes it a really good soundbar.

Why didn't it get 4 stars, I hear you ask? Well, because it's a little pricey for what it is. But for $100 off? Definitely a 4-star product. Without a shadow of a doubt, a $399 price makes the Bose Smart Soundbar a competitive product.

As I mentioned earlier, the Bose Smart Soundbar has second-to-none home integration. Not only does it link up to other Bose gear seamlessly (so if you have the open earbuds or a Bose subwoofer, for example), it links up to practically everything in my house seamlessly. I can jump from the TV, watching YouTube with the soundbar, to playing music from my phone or my Google Nest.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Now let's chat about sound. So the Bose Smart Soundbar has a 3.0.2 setup, meaning it has a left, right, and center channel speaker, no subwoofer, and two height speakers. This means it is capable of near-true Dolby Atmos (you'd need a sub for true Dolby Atmos), but won't have proper thumping bass.

I found this setup more than enough for everyday TV watching. Actually, when my TV is disconnected from the soundbar, I actively wince hearing the tinny, nasty TV speakers. There's one major flaw with the Bose Smart Soundbar, and it's that it's ruined me for TV speakers. I can never go back to no soundbar now.

Although it's not as adept as, say, the JBL Bar 1300X — it's literally $1,000 cheaper. If you want a soundbar that integrates seamlessly with your Spotify and other smart home gear, then the Bose Smart Soundbar is a fantastic choice. I chose this one for a reason.

The Bose Smart Soundbar makes my life infinitely better, and I never want to let it go.