Boost Mobile deal knocks price of 5G data plan to $5 for first month

The first Black Friday deals of the season will be here soon. However, if you can't afford to wait, we've just spotted a killer deal on a cell phone plan.

Boost Mobile is offering new customers its 10GB data plan (5G) for just $5 for the first month. The plan also includes unlimited talk/text. Traditionally priced at $35/month, it's one of the most aggressive discounts we've seen from Boost Mobile. The deal also includes a free SIM kit ($9.99 value) and free shipping ($9.99 value). It'll work with most unlocked GSM phones. After your first month is up, you'll pay $35/month for the plan.

Boost Mobile offers some of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. Plans are generally affordable, flexible, and family friendly. Boost is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case T-Mobile. Although Boost used to be owned by Sprint, the company was sold to Dish as a result of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.

Boost doesn't require service contracts and the prices you see include taxes and fees. The service works with most unlocked GSM phones. Make sure to check out our best Boost Mobile plans guide to pick out the right plan for you.