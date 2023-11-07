Black Friday TV sale — 7 best deals under $500 right now

Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy a new TV. No retail holiday comes close to matching the price lows we see during the month of November. So if you're shopping for a new big-screen TV or buying your first QLED TV, I've rounded up the best Black Friday TV deals under $500 right now.

Most of these TVs are units we've tested and recommend. In a few occasions where we haven't tested the TV, we've reviewed similar models. That said there are two models worth calling out. The Roku 55-inch Plus 4K QLED TV for $449 at Best Buy is an epic deal. We named this TV the best budget TV of 2023. It's packed with features and includes the excellent Roku platform for streaming.

My second pick is TCL 55-inch Q7 4K QLED TV for $498 @ Amazon. There are a lot of great TCL TVs on sale right now, but this one gets a shout out because it has a 120Hz panel, which makes it great for console gamers. For more deals, make sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals live today.

7 best Black Friday TV deals under $500

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $259 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $259 @ Amazon

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $277 @ Best Buy

If you want to upgrade from 43-inches, but don't have the room for a massive TV, this 50-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. It's an older Samsung, but it has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 50" 4K TV: was $429 now $386 @ Amazon

The LG UR900 features LG's a5 AI Processor Gen 6, which upscales content to 4K and detects room lighting to adjust color and picture contrast to optimal settings. It also features HDR10/HLG support, Alexa/Google/HomeKit compatibility, and Dolby Digital surround sound.

Price check: $389 @ Best Buy

Hisense TVs: free video game dowload @ Best Buy

Heads up, gamers! When you buy an eligible Hisense TV at Best Buy, you'll get a free video game download of NBA 2K24: Black Mamba Edition for PlayStation or Xbox ($99 value). Prices start from $399 and include models like the U7 series, which is a Mini-LED QLED TV that offers solid contrast while retaining excellent color reproduction. This sale is valid through November 12.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.