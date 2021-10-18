Black Friday dishwasher deals 2021 — huge savings from LG, Samsung and more

The best Black Friday dishwasher deals are up for grabs, with Black Friday just around the corner. A dishwasher is one of the most relied-upon appliances in any kitchen. It will save you from hours of washing up, using less water in the process, and it’s more hygienic too.

Dishwashers are becoming much more smart as of late — you can now control and monitor some of the more premium models from your phone. Whether you're interested in upgrading to a smart dishwasher, or you just want an everyday replacement that will get the job done, we’ve researched the market to find the best Black Friday deals on dishwashers. Here are the early sales.

Black Friday dishwasher deals — best early sales

LG 24" Stainless Steel Front Control Dishwasher: was $749 now $618 @ Home Depot

You can save $131 on this built-in LG dishwasher right now. It comes with 15 place settings as well as a handy third rack, so there’s more than enough space for a large family. There are six cycles to choose from and useful settings such as Half Load and Extra Dry. The LDFN454HT is available in black, stainless steel and white and is Energy Star certified. View Deal

Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

If you’re looking for a smart dishwasher, then look no further. The premium Samsung DW80R9950US is currently $150 off and features Wi-Fi connectivity, which lets you control and monitor it remotely from your phone. It’s also a quiet operator, rated at just 39dBa, and the door will release automatically at the end of the cycle to help the drying process. With 15 place settings, it’s more than big enough too.View Deal

Farberware Complete Portable Countertop Dishwasher: was $399 now $355 @ Amazon

If space is a concern, then you can opt for a portable dishwasher instead. This model (FDW05ASBWHA) from Farberware comes with a five liter built-in water tank (so you don’t need a water hookup) and offers five programs to choose from: Normal, Rapid, Fruit Wash, Baby Care and Glass. The window on the front means you can keep an eye on the load, and the LED digital controls give it a premium finish. View Deal

Black Friday dishwasher deals — what to expect

Lots of dishwasher models will go on sale for Black Friday as per usual. If you want to get the best deal, you should first consider what you want from your dishwasher — how big should it be, do you want smart connectivity, what finish will suit your kitchen, etc? Don’t just buy the best deal you can find, or you could end up with something impractical.