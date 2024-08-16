Massive Nintendo Switch Labor Day sale — 21 deals I'd buy now

Labor Day sales are getting underway. Now's a great time to shop Nintendo Switch deals, as you can enjoy gaming bliss over the holiday weekend.

The best Nintendo Switch deal I've seen comes from Walmart — it's the Nintendo Switch Lite Aloha Edition for $159. This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch Lite console and a copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons, one of the console's most popular games. A console alone usually costs $199, so this is a truly stellar deal. Plus, Amazon has Switch games on sale from $19.

Check out all my favorite Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals below.

Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): was $199 now $159 @ Walmart

Act fast! This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This is one of the best Switch deals I've ever seen, and I doubt it'll stay in stock long. Get it while you can.

Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $288 @ Amazon

Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch is still a highly sought-after console. While most of 2020 was plagued by Switch shortages, it's gotten easier to find a Switch console in stock these days. Just keep in mind that because of its popularity, Switch deals (on the console itself) are extremely rare.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $334 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a souped-up version of the hugely popular hybrid handheld/home console. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Hyrule Edition): $209 @ Best Buy

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite is available for pre-order. This budget-friendly handheld gaming console looks gorgeous in gold, and has a Hylian Crest on the back inspired by the Legend of Zelda series. The console comes bundled with a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, getting you access to online play and a library of legacy Nintendo games.

Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom Edition: $359 @ Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom Edition is a limited-edition model of the suped-up OLED Switch decked out in stunning Zelda-themed artwork. This console is beginning to sell out at most retailers, so get it while you can.

Nintendo Switch games

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a delight.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Set in a realistic recreation of medieval Bohemia, Kingdom Come Deliverance is a vast RPG that has you play the son of a blacksmith named Henry. You'll grow your skills across its many quests, and see the impact of your choices as the world reacts to your decisions. The Royal Edition includes the full game and all DLCs.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Try your best to beat 200 fast paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt and turn your character with precision to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach: was $39 now $35 @ Amazon

Playing as a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex, Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach is the ultimate test of survival as you attempt to escape the spooky location while avoiding a range of threats. This more open take on the FNaF formula will delight longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily right now, you can get the game on sale. This is a great price for a game offering dozens of hours of content.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $46 @ Walmart

This 3D platforming adventure takes Mario to strange new lands with his new companion, Cappy. You can traverse gorgeous worlds and take control of enemies and objects at home or on the go. An absolutely essential title for any Switch owner.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

One of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, the popularity of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Offering the familiar chaos of Mario Kart with some subtle but enjoyable tweaks, this is the most polished Mario kart racer to date. Plus, you can pick up the Mario Kart 8 DLC expansion pass (sold separately) to expand its lifespan even further.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $52 @ Walmart

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Nintendo Switch accessories

SanDisk 128GB microSD for Switch: was $34 now $18 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch comes with 32G of memory out of the box, but that fills up fast. This 128GB microSD game is officially licensed and will massively boost your storage. Plus with ready speeds up to 100MB/s your games will load faster as well.

HORI Compact Playstand for Nintendo Switch: was $21 now $18 @ Amazon

This officially licensed stand is one of the most useful Switch accessories you can get. By elevating Nintendo's console on a small flip-out perch, it gives you plenty of room to plug a USB-C cable into the Switch's awkwardly placed charging port; allowing you to play and charge at the same time.