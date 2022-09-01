Best Buy Labor Day sales 2022 — the best deals right now

If you're hungry for some great Labor Day sales, look no further than Best Buy. there are lots of Best Buy Labor Day sales to score on 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, and hot products like Apple devices.

This is one of the best times of year for sales, and the deals this Labor Day are better than usual as retailers are offering larger discounts. Whether it's a new iPad or a new air fryer, you'll be able to find great prices at Best Buy.

We've rounded up our favorite Best Buy Labor Day sales below. Or, check out our Best Buy deals and Best Buy coupon codes coverage to find the best deals throughout the whole year.

TVs

(opens in new tab) Fire TV + Echo Dot: from $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering one of our favorite deals of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. (The Echo Dot is automatically added to your cart). Plus, most Fire TVs are on sale with prices starting as low as $89.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: $299 $229 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4K QLED Roku TV: $649 $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This killer Best Buy Labor Day sale knocks $100 off one of the best 4K TVs on the market. We found this TV to be an excellent pick for anyone who wants good quality on a budget. It delivers solid, quantum-dot 4K picture quality and Google's smart TV software at an unbeatable price. This model features a bright and vibrant 55-inch 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, and compatibility with AI voice assistants.

(opens in new tab) TCL 75" 4K Android TV: $749 $637 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need at an absurdly low price: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: $699 $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The TCL R646 uses mini-LED backlighting. That results in tighter lighting control to eliminate haloing and offer better brightness where it's needed. The TV also features built-in Google Assistant, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Chromecast, and Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support.

(opens in new tab) LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: $799 $679 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $679, which is the one of the cheapest OLED TVs we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,399 $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. It's on sale for the first time at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) LG 65" 8K TV: $2,999 $1,799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG NanoCell 99 Series is an 8K TV with tons of features. It packs LG's a9 Gen 1 AI 8K CPU, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and a low-latency mode for console gaming. Keep in mind it dropped to $999 earlier this year.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: $1,799 $1,499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Chromebook sale: from $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering a mega sale on Chromebooks. The retailer has slashed prices as low as $89, which is a price normally reserved for major holidays. The sale includes Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and more.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The original Lenovo Chromebook Duet earned a spot on our list of best Chromebooks (opens in new tab). While we've yet to test the Duet 5, on paper this Chromebook appears to be a worthy successor. It features a detachable keyboard and fabric back cover with built-in kickstand, 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, Snapdragon SC7180 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC.

(opens in new tab) HP 14" 2-in-1 Chromebook: $449 $336 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This HP laptop is a 2-in-1 Chromebook. Suitable as a Web-based machine, it features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen LCD, Celeron N6000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of memory.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 7+: $929 $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Surface Pro 7+ is one of the best tablets on the market. With Windows 10, a great 12.3-inch display and its Type Cover included, this Surface Pro 7+ package is a steal for anyone wanting a premium 2-in-1 laptop at an affordable price.

Apple

(opens in new tab) iPads, iPhones, MacBooks: up to $800 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is taking up to $800 off some of the best and most popular Apple products, including the iPad Air, Macbook Air, and iPhone 13. Check out the whole Best Buy Apple sale, or scroll down to see some of our favorite deals.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): $2,499 $2,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): $1,299 $949 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test.

(opens in new tab) New AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: $249 $179 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

6 free months of Apple Music! Best Buy has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $179. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): $599 $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. This is the second-best price we've ever seen for this tablet. It includes 6 free months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus, along with 3 free months of Apple TV Plus (new members only). However, keep in mind that this tablet has been as cheap as $469 on sales holidays like Black Friday.

Appliances

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+: $549 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. This Best Buy deal takes $150 off its price.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL: $249 $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL is an 9-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers.