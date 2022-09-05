Live
Best Labor Day sales LIVE: 4K TVs, MacBooks, appliances and more
Labor Day has arrived, and that means that Labor Day sales are now in full swing. Retailers have been slowly ramping up the discounts over the past few days, but now that the long holiday weekend has arrived the deals have reached their peak.
The rapidly rising cost of living and ongoing stock shortages across popular products make scoring the best Labor Day deals more vital than ever. And to compensate retailers are offering bigger-than-average discounts on everything from 4K TVs to major kitchen appliances. If you want to stretch your budget as far as possible, Labor Day is the perfect time to make that big purchase you’ve been delaying.
There are significant savings to be found across retailers, and some of our top-rated devices are dropping to a new all-time low price. Some of our favorite deals right now include the latest MacBook Pro for $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (that's $400 off) and the stunning 55-inch LG A1 OLED 4K TV for $965 on Amazon (opens in new tab), that's 26% off.
These fantastic discounts are just a couple of the thousands of deals currently available. With so much choice, it can be hard to know where to start, that’s why we’re sorting the faux deals from the genuine sales in our Labor Day live blog. Follow along to make sure you don’t miss a single discount.
Top 10 Labor Day sales right now
- Fire TV + Echo Dot: from $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Mattress:
$798$399 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
- LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299$965 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Anker Eufy 25C:
$249$129 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB):
$1,999$1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021):
$329$279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo Chromebook 3:
$219$89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen):
$49$34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sunny Indoor Bike:
$299$165 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,200 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Shop all Labor Day sales
- Amazon: save 40% on Echo devices, 4K TVs, Bose speakers, and more (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $400 off MacBooks, iPads, $100 off MacBook Air, more (opens in new tab)
- Dell: free Disney Plus bundle w/ select purchases (opens in new tab)
- Helix: up to $350 off mattresses + 2 free pillows (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: up to $700 off kitchen appliances, fridges, and more (opens in new tab)
- HP: up to 75% off laptops (opens in new tab)
- iRobot: up to $600 off deals from $149 (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: up to 63% off ThinkPads and IdeaPads (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: up to $500 off laptops, Surface, more (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: $200 off Editor's Choice mattress + $499 in free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: up to 70% off shelves, furniture from $110 (opens in new tab)
- Razer: up to 50% off accessories + free gift (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: save up to $430 on appliances, Chromebooks and more (opens in new tab)
- Sling TV: 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: buy one 5G smartphone, get $800 off another (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: apparel from $15, vacuums from $29 (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 50% off outdoor furniture, living room seating (opens in new tab)
The always-popular Apple Watch 7 is currently on sale for Labor Day, making now the ideal time to upgrade your smartwatch, or jump into the world of wearables for the first time.
Right now, the Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm) is on sale for $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the best smartwatch you can buy if you're an iOS user. Compared to the previous Apple Watch, the Apple Watch 7 offers a larger display, brighter screen, and faster charging. It's also the first Apple Watch to have a full QWERTY keyboard, which is super useful for quickly sending texts from your wrist.
It's also the perfect fitness accessory, especially if you also sign up for the optional Apple Fitness Plus service. The main drawback of this smartwatch is the 18-hour battery life, which is less than half of its main rival the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. But so long as you charge it regularly, it's far from a deal breaker.
Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm):
$399 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
It wouldn't be a holiday weekend without sizeable savings on top-quality TVs, and while there are dozens of excellent discounts on a range of fantastic televisions, our top pick is the LG A1 OLED TV.
For a limited time, the LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV is $965 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 26% compared to its regular price of $1,299, and is definitely one of the best Labor Day TV sales we've spotted so far.
We rank the LG A1 OLED as one of the the best OLED TVs you can buy. It packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor and 4K resolution, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, while running on LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV software. This particular model packs a rich 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.
LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299 $965 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Welcome to Tom's Guide's Labor Day live blog! Here we'll be covering all the biggest discounts and best deals throughout the entire day. So, let's start with am all-time low price on the 2021 MacBook Pro.
The powerhouse MacBook Pro 14" is on sale for $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a $400 saving compared to its full retail price of $1,999. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop, and it's a Labor Day deal that is hard to resist.
In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) review, we were seriously impressed by what this device had to offer. It has pretty much everything you could want in a laptop; including incredible performance, a beautiful display and battery life that lasted over 14 hours in our tests.
MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB):
$1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
