Best Labor Day sales LIVE: 4K TVs, MacBooks, appliances and more

Labor Day has arrived, and that means that Labor Day sales are now in full swing. Retailers have been slowly ramping up the discounts over the past few days, but now that the long holiday weekend has arrived the deals have reached their peak.

The rapidly rising cost of living and ongoing stock shortages across popular products make scoring the best Labor Day deals more vital than ever. And to compensate retailers are offering bigger-than-average discounts on everything from 4K TVs to major kitchen appliances. If you want to stretch your budget as far as possible, Labor Day is the perfect time to make that big purchase you’ve been delaying.

There are significant savings to be found across retailers, and some of our top-rated devices are dropping to a new all-time low price. Some of our favorite deals right now include the latest MacBook Pro for $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (that's $400 off) and the stunning 55-inch LG A1 OLED 4K TV for $965 on Amazon (opens in new tab), that's 26% off.

These fantastic discounts are just a couple of the thousands of deals currently available. With so much choice, it can be hard to know where to start, that’s why we’re sorting the faux deals from the genuine sales in our Labor Day live blog. Follow along to make sure you don’t miss a single discount.

Top 10 Labor Day sales right now