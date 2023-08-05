Best Buy is having an epic weekend sale — these are my top 11 deals

As somebody that tracks deals for a living, when it comes to finding the best tech discounts, Best Buy is usually my first port of call. The electronics retailer regularly offers some of the biggest savings on popular products from OLED TVs to Apple MacBooks.

While some of its retailing rivals often stick to slashing prices during the working week, Best Buy often opts to run its very best deals over the weekend. And that’s exactly what the big box retailer is doing right now. Currently, Best Buy has a large selection of seriously compelling weekend discounts that include big money off some high-rated devices such as the MacBook Air M2 ($150 off) and TG's favorite PS5 SSD, the WD_Black SN850X ($145 off).

Thanks to this Best Buy weekend sale you don’t need to wait until the seasonal sales or Black Friday deals to start saving on big purchases like a powerful gaming laptop or a sizable TV. But with literally hundreds of deals to sort through, picking the real savings from the bogus offers can be a little challenging. Which is why I’ve rounded up my 11 favorite deals below.

I can’t guarantee that these prices will still be available come Monday morning, so if you spot something you like, don’t hesitate too long before clicking that buy button. Plus, check our roundup of all Best Buy coupon codes as these could save you even more money.

Best Buy’s weekend deals — Editor Picks

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $24 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Price check: $54 @ Amazon

HP 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $139 @Best Buy

The HP Chromebook 14 is an excellent machine for kids going back to school. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display, Celeron N4120 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC of storage. And right now you can snag it for $150 off. This is a great device if you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop that can do all the basics without fuss. It's also a great pick for at-home learning.

Price check: $219 @ Amazon

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The 55-inch model of this excellent OLED TV is now on sale for $1,199 over the weekend. I flagged this deal because the LG C2 offers deep inky blacks, amazing detail, and it's a great gaming TV. In fact, we named it one of the best TVs of 2023. So the chance to save $100 on this shouldn't be ignored, even if it's not quite the biggest discount we've ever spotted for this model. Note that Amazon offers it for $3 less, but Amazon stock tends to run out fast.

Price check: $1,196 @ Amazon

WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $239 now $94 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently almost $150 off which is $5 shy of the lowest price we've seen for the SSD in 2023.

Price check: $94 @ Amazon

Asus ROG 16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG 16 Gaming Laptop just received an epic discount at Best Buy. Underneath its sleek casing, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU. It also packs a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's a great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming and veterans alike as we rank it as the best gaming laptop you can buy.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Free smart bulb: The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. This Echo Dot is at its lowest price ever right now, and it comes with a free multicolor Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bulb.

Price check: $59 @ Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Bose QC 45 headphones offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, said they're a no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Price check: $279 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $949 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of cool features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

Price check: $1,199 @ Amazon

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $569 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Bella Pro Series - 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $79 @ Best Buy

If you're after a compact, digital air fryer at a low price, then this is the Best Buy weekend deal for you. This compact countertop appliance comes with an 8-quart capacity, and a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This isn't an all-time low price, but it's still an excellent deal if you want to pick up your first air fryer.