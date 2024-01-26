Best Buy has a massive gaming laptop sale right now — here's 5 deals I'd buy

Best Buy is one of our top favorite retailers for killer laptop deals. Whether you’re taking your first steps into the world of PC gaming or are a desktop veteran looking to take your gaming library on the go, Best Buy has some of the best gaming laptops on sale this weekend.

We’re not talking about saving money on underpowered machines either. Right now you can save hundreds of dollars on gaming laptops from some of the biggest names in the industry like Alienware, Lenovo, Asus and more. One of our favorite Best Buy deals right now includes $550 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which tops our list of the best gaming laptops you can buy. I've been rocking a Lenovo gaming laptop for years now, and while I'm overdue for an upgrade, it still packs enough power to run some of the best PC games at mid-tier settings.

So without further ado, here are our favorite gaming laptop deals currently available at Best Buy. If you're looking for even more ways to save, be sure to swing by our Best Buy coupon codes guide. And don't forget to check out our favorite Super Bowl TV deal, with 50% off.

Best Buy gaming laptop deals

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $949 now $629 @ Best Buy

A decent gaming laptop deal that may not boast the most cutting edge graphics tech, but the RTX 3050 still has enough grunt to handle most modern games around a solid 30 fps (if not higher) at this laptop's native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz refresh rate means response times are extremely speedy, while 8GB of DDR5 RAM and an 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor round off this mid-range gaming laptop nicely.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: was $1,349 now $949 @ Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios Neo is a powerful gaming laptop that can be used for just about any task. The $400 discount is obviously the headline news here, but under the hood, there's plenty to write home about the Helios' innards. Its 16-inch panel with 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU make for a combo that's very much up to the task of handling modern PC games at a solid frame rate.

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $979 @ Best Buy

While not the lowest price we've ever seen, right now Best Buy has this well-balanced gaming machine for $120 off. The 16-inch Asus TUF Gaming Laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7735HS CPU, AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a full HD, 165Hz LED display. Those specs should be able to handle big PC hits such as Starfield at frame rates above what the Xbox Series X can muster up.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022): was $1,599 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best gaming laptop you can buy. This config sports a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.