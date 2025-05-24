Memorial Day gaming laptop sales 2025 — here are the 5 deals I'd buy with my own money

Memorial Day sales are already ramping up, with sales going strong at many online shops. If you’ve had your heart set on buying one of the best gaming laptops at a discount, this is the perfect chance to do so. This is especially true with all the uncertainty around tech and tariffs.

I review gaming laptops for a living, so I’ve searched the internet for the best deals currently available. One of these is the HP Victus 16 for $1,049, which is a great entry-level gaming laptop. I also like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 for $1,399, which is on sale for $500 off. And if you're looking for an RTX 5070 laptop, the Asus ROG Strix G16 for $2,399 is a huge $1,600 discount!

Here is a quick rundown of 5 Memorial Day gaming laptop deals I recommend. Also, be sure to check out the best Memorial Day laptop sales and our full guide to the best early Memorial Day sales .

Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

HP Omen 16 w/ RTX 4050: was $1,649 now $1,249 at HP US Save $250 on this RTX 4050-powered HP Omen 17 configuration, an ideal pick for relaxing, cozy games or graphically intensive games at lower settings. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i7-i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a 16.1-inch 1080p 165Hz display.

Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop : was $2,099 now $1,699 at Dell With a $400 discount, you can now grab this beefy Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop without breaking the bank. Sporting an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a neat 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, you bet it can make any game you throw at it look spectacular.