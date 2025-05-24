Memorial Day gaming laptop sales 2025 — here are the 5 deals I'd buy with my own money
Memorial Day sales are already ramping up, with sales going strong at many online shops. If you’ve had your heart set on buying one of the best gaming laptops at a discount, this is the perfect chance to do so. This is especially true with all the uncertainty around tech and tariffs.
I review gaming laptops for a living, so I’ve searched the internet for the best deals currently available. One of these is the HP Victus 16 for $1,049, which is a great entry-level gaming laptop. I also like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 for $1,399, which is on sale for $500 off. And if you're looking for an RTX 5070 laptop, the Asus ROG Strix G16 for $2,399 is a huge $1,600 discount!
Here is a quick rundown of 5 Memorial Day gaming laptop deals I recommend. Also, be sure to check out the best Memorial Day laptop sales and our full guide to the best early Memorial Day sales.
Memorial Day gaming laptop deals
If you’re into indie games or older titles, there’s no need to splurge on a high-end gaming laptop. This HP Victus 16 configuration is $300 off and it’s equipped with a 16.1-inch 1080p display with 165Hz refresh, Core i7-14650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 graphics.
Save $250 on this RTX 4050-powered HP Omen 17 configuration, an ideal pick for relaxing, cozy games or graphically intensive games at lower settings. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i7-i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a 16.1-inch 1080p 165Hz display.
While it doesn't quite get a spot in our best gaming laptops guide, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is still an excellent choice for anyone looking for an OLED gaming experience. It's sleek, the speakers are strong, and it boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, but it falls a little short when it comes to battery life. You also get an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU.
With a $400 discount, you can now grab this beefy Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop without breaking the bank. Sporting an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a neat 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, you bet it can make any game you throw at it look spectacular.
The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a fantastic laptop packing a Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You also get an RTX 5070 GPU and a 16-inch QHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. We also like that it has Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU, and a third intake fan for better sustained performance over long gaming sessions.
