Best Buy early Black Friday sales live — 13 deals I’d buy now

I track deals every day for Tom’s Guide, and Best Buy is one of favorite retailers when it comes to finding big discounts on must-have gadgets. So I’m not surprised that the electronics specialist is offering some top-tier early Black Friday deals.

One of my favorite deals right now is the LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549 . That’s a massive $750 off one of the best entry-level OLEDs. Plus, the MacBook Air 13 has dropped to $749, and the seriously useful Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card is just $149. It's become practically an essential accessory for Xbox Series X owners.

There are even more Best Buy early Black Friday deals if you’re a My Best Buy subscriber. But we’re rounding up the best deals you can shop right now even if you just have a standard account down below. Plus, be sure to check out our Best Buy coupon code guide for even more ways to save.

Top Best Buy deals right now — Editor's Picks

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a slim device that can turn any television into a streaming hub. Not only does it include

4K Ultra HD streaming with Dolby Atmos audio but it also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's currently on sale for just $29 in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Best Buy

Amazon's smallest smart display crams a lot of features into a tiny package. It's perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion; you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $49.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $499 @ Best Buy

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days' worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.

Ninja Foodi XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $249 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 XL 2-Basket Air Fryer comes with a 10-quart capacity, six cooking functions and is an ideal choice for families. The dual 5-quart baskets are handy for cooking different foods at the same time. Plus, its Smart Cook System allows you to program them to finish together. It's easy to use with its LED display and the removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Blue Yeti USB Microphone + Logitech C922 Pro Webcam: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy

If you fancy yourself the next great streamer, this Blue Yeti microphone and Logitech webcam set is the perfect starting point. Designed for professional-level streaming, you'll have the ability to provide your viewers with broadcast-quality sound and crystal-clear 1080p video. This bundle is $80 off in this Black Friday deal.

Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. This is just $20 off the cheapest price they've ever been.

Price check: $279 @ Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $629 @ Best Buy

Lowest price ever! The Apple Watch Ultra is a sports watch for adventure seekers. It has a huge 49-millimeter display, 60-hour battery life and a host of outdoor sports features to make the watch feel at home on the wrist of a runner, hiker or Ironman athlete. In our Apple Watch Ultra review, we called it the best Apple Watch for anyone doing serious running, swimming or biking. This first-generation model is no longer the flagship, but it's still worth considering now that it's dropped to $629.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $996 @ Amazon