Best Buy Black Friday sale live — I found the best 23 deals to shop now

I track deals every single day for Tom’s Guide, and Best Buy has always been one of my favorite retailers for finding discounts on top-rated tech. And that’s doubly true when it comes to Black Friday deals. Best Buy isn’t waiting until after Thanksgiving to offer epic savings because its Black Friday sale is already live.

Best Buy officially kicked off its Black Friday sale on Nov. 17, and there are epic deals across pretty much all product categories from OLED TVs to countertop air fryers. Whatever is on your shopping list this year, Best Buy almost certainly has a deal for you. My favorite picks right now are the PS5 DualSense Controller for $49 in nearly every single color (including the new Red and Blue shades) and the latest MacBook Pro 14 with the powerful M3 chip with its biggest discount to date.

There's a tidal wave of Best Buy Black Friday deals to comb through, which is why I’m combing through the offers and sorting the genuine discounts from the bogus offers. These are 21 deals that I would shop at Best Buy right now.

My favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals right now

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5): was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Final Fantasy franchise has never been scared to reinvent itself, and this 16th mainline entry is one of the most radical departures to date. Packing real-time combat, and a focus on epic-scale boss battles, Final Fantasy XVI is a highly cinematic experience. Plus, it packs a dark medieval setting and a grown-up story that casts you as a fallen prince on a mission of redemption.

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Best Buy

The PS5 DualSense just got its first discount of the Black Friday shopping season as Best Buy drops the controller down to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single colorway including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

This Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 is a must-have countertop appliance for your kitchen because it combines the functions of an air fryer, convection oven and toaster. It's also perfect for kitchens where space is limited with its small countertop footprint and an array of functions. It's now on sale for $149 at Best Buy.

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is Apple's new mid-tier watch. It packs the same chipset found in the Apple Watch Series 8, but for a lower price. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. This deal applies to the smaller 40mm size.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Jet 60 features a slim and streamlined design, ideal for pet hair removal with its Mini Motorized tool attachment. It also comes with a Combination and Crevice Tool, making it handy for tight spaces. What sets this vacuum apart is its removable battery — by buying more than one battery, you won’t need to worry about running out of charge ever again. Samsung models aren't usually this cheap so don't miss this rare deal.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $229 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said it's the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet with substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design.

Bose 700: was $379 now $259 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 may have been superseded by the new QC Ultra Headphones flagship, but they are still one of the top noise-canceling headphones you can buy. As well as having excellent, rich sound, they're stylish, comfortable to wear and deliver the absolute best noise-cancelling experience of any headphones we've tested.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. This isn't a dollar-off discount but you're getting a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership for the retail price of a Switch. This is a pretty great package and ideal for first-time Switch owners.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a larger 7-inch OLED display, increased internal storage, a redesigned docking station and an improved kickstand. This bundle also includes the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game is the perfect game for playing with friends, just don't get too competitive. Plus, the supplied Joy-Con controllers are decked out in a Smash Bros. design.

Segway F30 Electric Kick Scooter: was $649 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has sliced $250 off this Segway electric scooter. The F30 model offers an 18.6-mile range and a top speed of 15.5 mph. Its large 10-inch tires are another useful feature. It's also got a foldable design and Bluetooth security lock to keep your ride safe. It's Regenerative Braking System is another excellent extra.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It really shines when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription giving you access to hundreds of top games at once. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. These premium wireless headphones are now $100 thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday sales, and this discount is available across various colorways.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $499 @ Best Buy

Armed with quadruple cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch Super AMOLED, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can still beat some of the best phones today. Best Buy's $700 discount off the original price makes this phone even more appealing this Black Friday . However, note that a newer model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available. But even if it's not the flagship anymore, it's still a very capable handset.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's the least-expensive OLED TV I've ever seen.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $749 @ Best Buy

This Asus laptop is a solid first gaming laptop for newcomers to PC gaming. It's not the most powerful model on this list but comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, Radeon RX7600S V8G GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also got a 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Don't expect to play the latest games at high settings, but it's a smart pick for more moderate gaming needs.

MacBook Air 13.6" (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life.

LG 48" C3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we highlighted its perfect blacks, stunning contrast and rich, accurate colors. It's also great for gaming thanks to its Game Optimizer features and 120Hz refresh rate. Add in Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote and it's no wonder we awarded it an Editor's Choice.

Price check: $1,046 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. Now on sale for $1,099 this is the cheapest we've ever seen this highly capable MacBook Pro laptop.

Price check: $1,199 @ Amazon