Best Buy Black Friday sale is live now — 15 best deals I've found

Caution, Black Friday deals are closer than they appear. Best Buy are getting started early on this deals holiday by offering sales on a bunch of our favorite products.

For example, the incredible LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K TV is $549 at Best Buy right now ($750 off.) It's one of the cheapest OLED TV deals I've ever seen, so I recommend snagging it quickly before it disappears. Or, if you're an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S owner, the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for $149 at Best Buy ($70 off) is a must-buy accessory. It'll give your console some much-needed extra storage space to download more games.

Keep scrolling for all the sales I recommend shopping right now at Best Buy. Plus, check out our collection of Best Buy coupon codes for even more savings.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $259 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $259 @ Amazon

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $499 @ Best Buy

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

If you want an OLED TV, this is one of the least expensive models we've ever seen. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support, but it's still solid value at this price.

Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines. Price check: $699 @ Amazon

MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $949 @ Best Buy

The latest MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total members save an extra $50.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Price check: $999 @ Amazon

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,599 @ Amazon

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

We called Dyson's V15 Detect cordless vacuum the lightsaber of vacuums in our review thanks to its futuristic green laser on the front that leaves nowhere for dirt and dust to hide. It also comes jam-packed with a bunch of other nifty features, including an LCD screen that displays the size of the dirt particles the V15 is sucking up as well as a sensor that automatically dials up the suction of the V15 when it stumbles across more tricky dust particles.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can save $100 on Apple's new M3 MacBook Pro laptops. (Sign up at Best Buy). As you'll see in our M3 MacBook Pro review, this machine is considerably faster than the MacBook Pro M1 in key tasks like video editing, and you get over 17 hours of battery life. If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,599 @ Amazon